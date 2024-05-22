One of the “Great Boulevards” in the world, the “Gateway” to Santa Barbara, the architectural treasure that is “El Pueblo Viejo” are all common descriptors of State Street in our downtown business corridor. The time has come to uncover our Main Street.

As we approach the fifth season of closure, business and vitality continue to spiral downward, even as other neighboring districts thrive. Whether the return of the automobile is a panacea remains to be seen, but the status quo result is crystal clear. The initial response to the pandemic, while justified, has run its course and serves no current purpose. While some people like the idea of a closed street, the practical implications are painfully obvious and we must change course now.

We are on the cusp of opening our fanciful 101 underpass at State Street, meant to draw people by all means of transit up into our downtown. Will the greeting remain a K-rail barrier? Will the confusion of detoured circulation continue to confound visitors as they try to navigate to their destination? Local residents have already largely made their choice and our downtown is increasingly not it.

Let the former configuration calm bicycle traffic, invite the trolley back, and, hopefully, return some of the missing vitality to our once thriving business district. A half-way or partial opening is lacking logic and accomplishes little. Let’s not spend more money reengineering the street to satisfy a compromise that may or may not be long term. We should have ample sidewalk dining available and return full access to our public safety personnel.

It’s time. Let’s get back to business. Bring back our traditions and festivals. Return our downtown to Santa Barbara’s residents, and let’s do it now.

Randy Rowse is mayor of the City of Santa Barbara.