Heretical Hypocrite

“I don’t find anything unusual about a fundamentalist theocrat who thinks the Bible is the supreme law of the land attending the legal proceedings of an adjudicated sexual assailant and world-class fraudster and con man for cooking the books to cover up hush money payments he made to a porn star to conceal his adulterous affair.” —Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD)

The sarcastic references are in regard to the courthouse antics of Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) at the Donald Trump trial in New York. Speaker Johnson tries to pass himself off as Jesus’s emissary on Earth. He is, in fact, a blasphemous hypocrite and nothing more than the Devil’s disciple. In the epic poem, Dante’s Inferno, the Sixth Circle of Hell is reserved for those found guilty of heresy. For Mike Johnson and many others who worship Trump as their Mango Messiah, they can either repent or reap their bitter harvest.