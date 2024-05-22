Santa Barbarans recently received a Citywide Media Release from the Marketing Coordinator (no less), alerting us the Department of Parks and Recreation continues to fail at its job to protect the landmarked Italian stone pines on East Anapamu Street.

Seventy-nine trees were landmarked in 1997 by the City Council expecting preservation similar to that afforded to brick-and-mortar landmark structures like City Hall or the County Courthouse. By my reckoning, after the current five trees are removed, only 37 of the landmarked trees will remain. Think of it: Fewer than half of the trees the City Council designated as a Santa Barbara landmark survive after 27 years of managed care.

Do not be deceived! This issue has been known since at least 2013 when the Urban Forest Superintendent apologized to the Historic Landmarks Commission for similar losses and promised improved oversight with implementation of the Urban Forest Management Plan (2014). There is nothing in the Media Release that suggests any change in approach. In fact, the most concrete plan seems to be a reconsideration of Italian stone pines on East Anapamu Street at all! Just eliminate the landmark trees, or let them die one by one.

There has always been a different excuse. The trees are old. They’re not planted in the right place. We don’t have enough staff to water them in the drought. Top heavy canopies make them fall over. Bark beetles. Now a root fungus. The solution has been disappointingly similar: Chop ‘em down. Colleagues and I presented an extensive report to the city last October. You can find it here: https://bit.ly/ItalianStonePines.