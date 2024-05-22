Sansum Clinic’s Amulatory Surgery Centers Recognized for Excellence by U.S. News & world Report

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

May 21, 2024 (Santa Barbara, CA) Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, is pleased to announce that U.S. News & World Report recognized its Foothill Surgery Center and Pueblo GI Ambulatory Surgery Center in its 2024-2025 Best Ambulatory Service Centers issue. These ratings offer a data-informed resource for consumers seeking outpatient surgical care.

ASCs were evaluated in four separate specialty areas: colonoscopy/endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedics/spine and urology. While Foothill Surgery Center provides an array of specialty surgical care, it earned a high performing rating for ophthalmology procedures. Pueblo GI ASC earned a high performing rating for its colonoscopy and endoscopy procedures. Fewer than 15% of evaluated facilities earned a “High Performing” rating. The Sansum Clinic ASCs join ten of Sutter Health’s ASCs ranked as top performers.

“This speaks to the wonderful and skillful care provided by both our surgeons and staff,” commented Tom Parra, Director, Ambulatory Surgery Service Line, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast Market. “We know many of our patients prefer an outpatient experience as opposed to a hospital stay, and we are proud to be recognized for this important service we offer to our community.”

Criteria For Rankings

U.S. News & World Report, along with CareJourney, an Arlington, Virginia-based healthcare analytic firm, rated nearly 5,000 ambulatory surgery centers using methodology built to examine which were adding the most value in terms of the outcomes achieved for patients. ASCs were evaluated[YN1] in four separate specialty areas: colonoscopy/endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedics/spine and urology.

The criteria included how successfully centers avoided complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes, risk-adjustment and more.

Performance Assessment

U.S. News & World Report awards the designation of “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” only to those surgical centers that satisfy the publication’s statistical assessment of performance. Only the highest-rated surgery centers earn a “Best” rating. While U.S. News has ranked hospitals for the past 34 years, this is the first review of ambulatory surgery centers.

For more information on the U.S. News & World Report Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers ratings, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-ascs

About Sansum Clinic’s Surgery Centers

Sansum Clinic’s two outpatient ambulatory surgery centers provide patients on the Central Coast with a safe, high-quality outpatient surgical experience for many different types of procedures. Both facilities are accredited by the AAAHC.

Foothill Surgery Center is the largest, state-of-the art outpatient surgery center in the Santa Barbara area, caring for more than 600 patients every month. Through Sansum’s partnership with Sutter Health, three new operating rooms were completed at the end of 2023, bringing the OR total to seven. Specialty surgeons, anesthesiologists, clinicians and nursing staff offer coordinated care without the need for overnight hospitalization.

Sansum’s Pueblo GI Ambulatory Surgery Center is staffed by board-certified gastroenterologists and an experienced team, performing endoscopy and colonoscopy screenings and procedures.

About Sansum Clinic and Sutter Health

Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, is the leading nonprofit provider of high-quality, outpatient healthcare on the Central Coast. Both Sansum and Sutter share a century-long commitment to improving the health of their communities and have embarked upon this partnership to shape the future of healthcare for those they serve. Sansum Clinic’s 200+ highly-trained doctors and compassionate staff of 1,200+ care for more than 125,000 individual patients per year, contributing significantly to the medical quality in Santa Barbara, which has a long history of being advanced despite its small size.

BetterTogether.SansumClinic.org

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit, people-centered health care system providing comprehensive care throughout California. Sutter Health is committed to health equity, community partnerships and innovative, high-quality patient care. Today’s Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent health care more connected and accessible. The health system’s 57,000+ staff and clinicians and 12,000+ affiliated physicians currently serve more than 3 million patients with a focus on expanding opportunities to serve patients, people and communities better. Sutter provides exceptional, affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming health care, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops. Learn more at SutterHealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org