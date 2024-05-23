53 Cited During Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Goleta Police Department Traffic Unit issued 53 traffic citations for a variety of violations made by drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians during 3 safety operations in May.

The citations were for various vehicle code violations where bicyclists or pedestrians made unsafe choices and the drivers were issued citations for infractions that were unsafe to bicycles or pedestrians. Several minors on bicycles and e-bikes were contacted and reminded that riders under 18 yrs of age are required to wear a bicycle helmet.

The operations took place within the City of Goleta limits during six-hour operation periods.

“Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, especially when we are sharing roadways.” Sergeant Noel Rivas of the Goleta Police Department said. “Our main goal is that everyone gets home to their friends and families.”

Police services for the City of Goleta are provided by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.