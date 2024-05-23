Applications Now Open for the 92nd Annual Children’s Fiesta Parade

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 22, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for the annual El Desfile de los Niños (Children’s Parade), a cherished family-friendly event during the week-long Old Spanish Days Fiesta. The parade, now in its 92nd year, will be held on Saturday, August 3, on Cabrillo Boulevard.

The Children’s Parade has been a tradition for many local families, with some participating for five generations. Families, friends, and youth organizations create and decorate their floats, carts, and wagons each year to join the lively foot-powered parade. Participants typically dress in colorful costumes, showcasing dance performances along the music-filled route, adding to the fun along Santa Barbara’s waterfront.

All children are welcome to be part of the parade and there is no cost to participate. Ice cream will be provided at the end of the route for all participants.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, July 5.

Visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/FiestaParade to learn more and apply.