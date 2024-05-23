City Hosts Family Friendly Meet and Greet Event to Celebrate National Public Works Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 22, 2024

In honor of National Public Works Week, the City of Santa Barbara will host a free public Meet and Greet at De La Guerra Plaza. Community members will have the opportunity to engage with department staff, learn about career opportunities, enjoy “Touch a Truck” with the large Public Works vehicles on display including a paver, roller, sweeper, closed circuit television (CCTV) inspection truck, and more. Attendees can also participate in water taste tests, demonstrations including traffic signal operations, sandbag filling, and gain insights into ongoing Public Works projects.

Public Works Meet and Greet Event:

Tuesday, May 28

3:00 to 6:00 p.m

De La Guerra Plaza

“We believe open communication and community involvement are essential components of successful public service,” said Cliff Maurer, Director of Public Works. “This Meet and Greet event will serve as a platform for residents to share their perspectives with us, explore career opportunities within Public Works, and collaborate on ways to enhance our city’s infrastructure and services.”

Join us for this free family-friendly, fun-for-all-ages event featuring interactive activities, giveaways, and information tables highlighting the Public Works Department. Plus, local DJ Darla Bea will be spinning the tunes throughout the event. De La Guerra Plaza will be closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of the event.

Every year, the American Public Works Association celebrates National Public Works Week in recognition of Public Works professionals who keep communities strong by providing services in transportation, roadways, water, fleet vehicles, public buildings, emergency management, engineering and more. This year’s theme is “Advancing Quality of Life for All,” honoring the Public Works professionals who enhance the quality of life in all communities they proudly serve.

The City of Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department consists of over 400 employees who maintain and service the following, including but not limited to:

2,500 streetlights

1,200 crosswalks

Multiple Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

99 miles of storm drains

3,300 City managed parking spaces

478 City Fleet vehicles

79 miles of bike infrastructure

For more information about the Public Works Meet and Greet, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/PWWeek.