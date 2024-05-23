Come Celebrate the City’s First Community Garden, New Playground and Extended Bike Path at Armitos Park

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 23, 2024 – There is so much to see at Armitos Park in Old Town, and we have the perfect opportunity for you. Come join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. to celebrate the City’s first ever community garden, the new playground and extended bike path. Armitos Park is located at the end of Armitos Drive near the S. Kellogg Avenue and Armitos Avenue intersection.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “So much thought and detail went into all you will see at Armitos Park. We hope you will join us and celebrate this big milestone for the City with the official opening of our first community garden. We can’t wait to see Goleta grow with these new additions.”

Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer said, “We know the community has been waiting for the park to re-open and for those who have a spot at our community garden to get in there and start planting. Thanks to everyone who helped bring this project to fruition.”

Here is what you can look forward to seeing:

50 raised plots at the community garden (get on the waitlist now!)

New and expanded playground with added swings, sand features and music elements for children to enjoy – a first for Goleta Parks

Colorful bike racks with a garden theme

Small group picnic area with Goleta’s first public pizza oven

Gathering/education area designed for gardening classes and workshops

Extended multi-purpose path adjacent to San Jose Creek to make it easy to get to and from neighboring Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park. This completed path section will also directly connect to the future San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path – anticipated to begin construction in late 2025/early 2026.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include remarks from City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, District 2 Councilmember James Kyriaco, and Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer who will also be available for tours of the new amenities. Commemorative wildflower seed packets will be handed out to attendees.

For more information on the project, visit www.CityofGoleta.org/ArmitosPark.

We hope to see you there next Wednesday, May 29th!