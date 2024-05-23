Discover “So Much To Love in Santa Barbara”

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the launch of a vibrant new campaign, “So Much To Love In Santa Barbara,” aimed at highlighting the community’s love for their city and highlighting the unique offerings of Santa Barbara.

The “So Much To Love in Santa Barbara” campaign showcases the best of Santa Barbara’s culture, history, and local events, inviting residents and visitors alike to celebrate and share their experiences. With a strong visual impact, the campaign will feature iconic landmarks, popular events, and compelling stories from the community who embody the spirit of Santa Barbara. The campaign aims to rejuvenate local pride and encourage participation in community activities and support for local businesses.

The campaign will feature photos and stories from local business owners, community leaders, and residents, highlighting their personal connections to Santa Barbara and why they love it. The community is encouraged to share their own reasons for loving Santa Barbara using the official campaign hashtag: #SoMuchToLoveSB.

How to Participate:

Businesses and Organizations: Download the So Much To Love Toolkit HERE for access to the brand guide, logos, messaging and inspiration. Use the logo on your own beautiful photos, reels or videos and share them on social media, your newsletters, or your website. Consider printing a banner, poster or painting a window – we’ll help you create the artwork

Download the HERE for access to the brand guide, logos, messaging and inspiration. Use the logo on your own beautiful photos, reels or videos and share them on social media, your newsletters, or your website. Consider printing a banner, poster or painting a window – we’ll help you create the artwork Residents: Share your own photos on social media of the things you love about Santa Barbara, use the official campaign hashtag: #SoMuchToLoveSB

“We are thrilled to launch the ‘So Much To Love in Santa Barbara’ campaign, with positive messaging about Santa Barbara,” said Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “This campaign not only highlights the beauty and charm of our city but also empowers our residents and local businesses to take pride in and actively participate in enhancing our sense of community. “

In partnership with Coast Village Improvement Association, Cox Communications, Downtown Santa Barbara, Noozhawk, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture, Visit Santa Barbara, and WitMark, the campaign offers specific branding for some of our most beloved areas: Coast Village Road, Funk Zone, ARTS District, Waterfront, and Downtown.

Join us in celebrating the unique charm and undeniable appeal of Santa Barbara. Follow the campaign on social media using the hashtag #SoMuchToLoveSB and share your stories, photos, and love for our beautiful city.

For more information about the “So Much To Love” campaign, visit SBSCChamber.com or contact Mary Lynn Harms-Romo, Director of Communications at MaryLynn@SBSCChamber.com

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.