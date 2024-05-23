Eastside Library Closed for Renovations – Reopening July 15

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 23, 2024

The Eastside Library will be closed for renovations until Monday, July 15, 2024, due to water damage sustained during the recent storms. The closure will address necessary repairs to walls and floors, along with the implementation of a permanent drainage solution to prevent future issues.

The Eastside outdoor book returns will be unavailable during this closure. Due dates have been extended on books, DVDs, Blu-rays, and physical audiobooks that were borrowed from Eastside Library for the duration of the closure.

To alleviate community impact, the Eastside Library will relocate programming to offsite locations and expand Library on the Go (LOTG) stops in the Eastside Neighborhood. LOTG stops will host a selection of adult and children’s materials, Wi-Fi access as well as the ability to register for a library card and return materials.



LOTG Van at Franklin School:

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and Fridays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Stops will feature Bilingual Songs & Stories (morning stop), Read to a Dog (afternoon stop), and other program offerings.



Stay & Play at Eastside Neighborhood Park:

Thursdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Drop by to learn, play, sing, and share stories with your young children. Enjoy company and snacks with other caregivers.



A full schedule and additional services can be found at calendar.library.santabarbaraca.gov.



For updates on library construction projects, visit library.santabarbaraca.gov/news/construction-updates.



We thank you for your patience and look forward to welcoming the community back into a clean and revitalized space after this work has been completed.