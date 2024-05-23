Rotary Club of Montecito Gives $15,000 in Career Technical Scholarships to Santa Barbara City College Students

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Rotary Club of Montecito members, SBCC faculty, SBCC Foundation staff, and 2024 student scholarship recipients. | Credit: Nell Campbell Photography for SBCC Foundation

Santa Barbara, CA – In partnership with the SBCC Foundation, the Rotary Club of Montecito and its supporting foundation are pleased to announce the awarding of twelve (12) $1,250 scholarships to standout SBCC students pursuing study in a career technical education program.

“The Rotary Club of Montecito is proud of its long-standing relationship with Santa Barbara City College. This year, 12 deserving students were honored with scholarships in a variety of vocational fields, including anthropology, early childhood education, nursing, and cosmetology, among others,” said Rotary Club of Montecito President Tony Morris. “Our members always look forward each year to celebrating the academic accomplishments of such inspiring students.”

SBCC Foundation CEO Bobbi Abram added, “We are grateful to the Rotary Club of Montecito for their commitment to SBCC students. The Club has generously supported scholarships to SBCC’s Career Technical Education students for nearly 30 years. The college’s outstanding CTE programs provide specialized skills that students need to reach their career goals and fulfill important professional roles in our community.”

Students were selected from among SBCC’s more than 60 Career Technical Education programs. Faculty nominated students who demonstrate leadership, academic excellence, and service to their classroom, campus, or community. Rotary’s Four-Way Test guides the nomination and choice of scholarship recipients: Is it Truth? Is it Fair to all concerned? Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendship? Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?

Congratulations to the 2024 scholarship recipients:

From the Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation

Kati and Peter Buehler Family Scholarship: Charlie Cook, Early Childhood Education

Cathy Cash and Bruce McRoy Scholarship: Kathryn Sullivan, Nursing

Julie and Roger Davis Scholarship: William Sotelo, Construction Technology

Lora and Tom Fisher Scholarship: Dan Rowand, Business Administration

Bernadette Bagley Scholarship: Andrea Delgado-Tena, Education

Todd and Allyson Aldrich Scholarship: Sarah-Joy Stevens, Radiography

Craig and Liz Breese Scholarship: Mraz Yu, Anthropology

From the Rotary Club of Montecito

Martin and Julia Koobation Scholarship: Claire Geriak, Journalism

Career Technical Education Scholarships:

Kylie Merkovich, Interior Design

Jessica Good, Drafting/CAD

Jaciel Rios, Cosmetology

Adrian Rodriguez, Graphic Design and Photography

About the Rotary Club of Montecito

Rotary International is one of the world’s largest service organizations, with more than 46,000 clubs and 1.4 million members worldwide. Its mission centers on creating lasting change in local communities and across the globe. Local chapters like the Rotary Club of Montecito focus on efforts ranging from the promotion of peace to growing local economies to protecting the environment. For more than 25 years, the Rotary Club of Montecito has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships to SBCC students in career technical education.

Earlier this year, the Network of California Community College Foundations (NCCCF) announced that the Rotary Foundation and the California Rotary Districts were the distinguished recipients of the 2023 Bernard Osher Philanthropist of the Year award.

About the SBCC Foundation

The SBCC Foundation has provided Santa Barbara City College with private philanthropic support since 1976, serving as the vehicle through which individuals and organizations may invest in the college and its students.

As an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization and partner to SBCC, the SBCC Foundation awards approximately $5 million annually for the SBCC Promise, student success programs, scholarships, book grants, emergency funds, and more. For nearly 50 years, the resources raised and managed by the SBCC Foundation have supported SBCC students as they prepare for careers, transfer to four-year universities, and pursue lifelong learning goals.

In 2016, the Foundation launched the SBCC Promise, offering all recent, local high school graduates the opportunity to attend SBCC full-time at no cost. The SBCC Promise relies entirely on private support and covers all required fees, books, and supplies for up to two years. To date, more than 7,000 students have participated. By removing financial barriers, the SBCC Promise ensures that SBCC’s life-changing educational programs are fully accessible to all local students.