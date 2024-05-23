Announcement

Secretary of the Air Force Visits Vandenberg: Talks Modernization, Strategic Fiscal Goals and Reoptimization

Thu May 23, 2024 | 12:32pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES – The Honorable Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, paid a visit to Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 22, 2024. During his visit, Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen shared operational details on how they support resilient space activities at the U.S. Space Force’s West Coast Spaceport and Test range.

Secretary Kendall’s visit focused on modernization and strategic fiscal goals, with a specific focus on reoptimization to effectively address the challenges posed by Great Power Competition.

“We need space resiliency, the ability to have assets in space, as both Russia and China have built and are building a wide array of weapons to attack our satellites,” said Secretary Kendall. “Space Force has resilient space capabilities, and our team provides the space portion of the joint force support.”

Vandenberg is one of two high-capacity spaceports in the United States, providing strategic space access capabilities that deliver on-orbit systems for global space operations.

“We have a critical role at Vandenberg and in Space Launch Delta 30 in meeting the challenges of Great Power Competition,” said Col. Mark Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander. “Secretary Kendall’s visit is timely, as we increase agility and capacity to evolve in response to the dynamic strategic environment.”

Secretary Kendall’s pillars encompass the rapid modernization of Department of the Air Force installations. To delve deeper into these aspects, Shoemaker and Secretary Kendall toured the Western Range Operations Control Center, facilitating discussions on the installation’s capacity, agility and resilience.

During the tour, Secretary Kendall highlighted the importance of mission-capable service members in the success of the Department of the Air Force’s modernization and reoptimization plan.

“Mission-capable Airmen, and Guardians, are people who have great strength, are much better trained, and better motivated people with more initiative than our adversary,” said Secretary Kendall. “This is much more about active leadership, and inspiring capable people is a big part of preparation to meet the Great Power Competition.”

Secretary Kendall also visited Space Forces-Space during his visit at Vandenberg SFB and students from the 533rd Training Squadron and 532nd Training Squadron.

  • The Honorable Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, visits the Hawk’s Cove during a tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 22, 2024. During the visit, Secretary Kendall learned about Vandenberg SFB’s helping agencies that operate within Hawk’s Cove, and the programs they offer to all members of Vandenberg. | Credit: U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley
  • The Honorable Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, hosts an all call for Vandenberg SFB personnel at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 22, 2024. At the all call, Secretary Kendall discussed the importance of Space Launch Delta 30’s Guardians, Airmen, and civilians as we reoptimize for the Great Power Competition. | Credit: U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley
  • The Honorable Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, listens as a service member asks a question during his all call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 22, 2024. Secretary Kendall opened the floor to questions from the audience following his initial speech about reoptimizing our Guardians, Airmen, and civilians to meet Great Power Competition. | Credit: U.S Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley
  • The Honorable Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, greets U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, Commander U.S. Space Forces – Space and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, upon his arrival to view the NROL-146 launch from the Vandenberg Spaceport at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 22, 2024. NROL-146 was the first launch of the National Reconnaissance Office’s proliferated architecture and is the organization’s third launch this year. | Credit: U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw
