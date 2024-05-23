I believe that support for the state of Israel should be voluntary.

Everyone who would like to support Israel can go ahead and mail them a check. For the rest of us who for moral or fiscal reasons object to supporting Israel, we should not be forced to do so through our tax dollars being sent there.

Not only do we send billions of dollars to Israel every year, we also send billions more to its neighbors (Egypt and Jordan) to buy friends for Israel.

This money can be much better spent on all the problems we face at home.