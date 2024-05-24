Like so many of my friends and family, I’m impressed with what Rick Caruso is proposing for The Miramar. It’s a creative way to provide affordable housing for the hotel’s great employees — and without public cost.

Too many people who work in our community have to commute long distances. And importantly, this will help us meet housing requirements, which helps shield other areas of Montecito from development.

I’m also looking forward to shopping at a few of the new small shops! I’m on the property almost daily, whether it’s to enjoy a meal, visit the beach, or shop, and the staff always make me feel welcome. It’s a great place to have nearby.

Caruso and his team have been incredibly proactive in their outreach and responsive to neighbors in the community, demonstrated through the changes they made to their plan over the past year. They have my confidence and my support.