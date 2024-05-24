Dos Pueblos Student Athletes Affirm College Commitments With Signing Day Ceremony

Six standout Dos Pueblos student athletes participated in a signing day ceremony affirming their commitments to continue their academic and athletic exploits at the next level on Thursday afternoon in the lobby at Sovine Gym.

Micah Goss (UC Irvine Volleyball), Justine Katz (Carnegie Mellon Basketball), Shaun Vague (Simpson University Wrestling), Victoria Bernard (Baldwin Wallace University Wrestling), Jesse Di Maggio (Westmont Baseball), and Reggie Robles (Fordham Water Polo) put pen to paper and will now look forward to their next journey as college athletes.

“When I went down there for my visit all my teammates were super nice and I love the coach,” said Goss of his commitment to perennial powerhouse UC Irvine men’s volleyball. “Irvine is just such a great school and I think it’s the right fit for me.”

Fresh off a Channel League MVP season, Di Maggio will stay close to home after his commitment to Westmont. The Warriors recently moved up from NAIA to NCAA Division 2 and Di Maggio figures to make an impact on that program sooner rather than later.

“I think the close to home part is attractive. I also have really good relationships with the coaches,” Di Maggio said. “I’ve been working with their hitting coach for probably five or six years now.”

Katz made a huge impact on the Dos Pueblos program in her four years as a varsity player and will now turn the page at Carnegie Mellon.

“I think I was able to lead and hopefully pave the way for the younger girls to come. I’ve given my all and left my mark here,” said Katz of her time at Dos Pueblos. “I’m really excited. It’s coming up very quick so it’s all becoming real, but it should be really fun.”