Grammy Winners Dave Alvin and Greg Leisz Together Again in Benefit Concert for Lompoc Theatre Project June 29

On Saturday, June 29, The Stone Pine Sessions presents an evening with roots music legend Dave Alvin and multi-instrumentalist/producer Greg Leisz in concert at Stone Pine Hall in Lompoc, CA.

This unique, intimate event will benefit the Lompoc Theatre Project’s mission to restore and reopen the Lompoc Theatre, an historic 1927 performing arts venue at the core of Lompoc’s downtown.

Tickets are $85 each and are extremely limited due to venue capacity (detailed information below).

A pivotal figure in the American roots music movement, Dave Alvin has garnered critical acclaim as a singer, songwriter, and guitar-slinger since his early days with the Blasters, carving a rowdy rhythm-and-blues path through the punk and new wave scenes of the early 1980s.

Since then, his deep catalog has traversed rock, folk, country, and blues, both solo and in collaboration with such luminaries as Jimmie Dale Gilmore, X, and the Knitters. His songs have been recorded by artists ranging from Los Lobos, to Buckwheat Zydeco, to Dwight Yoakam.

Though his career began in the rough-and-tumble California underground, Alvin’s work has not gone unnoticed in the stratosphere of the music industry; he’s been nominated for a Grammy award 3 times, taking home the win in 2001 under Best Traditional Folk Album for his collection “Public Domain – Songs From The Wild Land.”

A tireless live performer, Alvin is a true veteran of the road, criss-crossing the U.S. and Europe, recording a live album at Austin City Limits, and even touring as an opening act (with the Blasters) for stadium-rock heroes Queen.

This July, Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones will be setting off on a 6-month U.S. tour in support of their new album “Texicali,” to be released June 21 on Yep Roc Records.

Joining Alvin will be veteran player Greg Leisz who has compiled a staggering discography of his own. As a go-to supplier of string instrument subtleties, he’s brought mandolin, guitar, pedal steel and more to a long list of artists, from Joni Mitchell to Bob Dylan, from David Crosby to Jackson Browne, from Beck to Daft Punk and beyond.

In 2010, Leisz was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award as an instrumentalist from the Americana Music Association. In 2011, he received a Grammy award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for his contributions to Ray Lamontagne’s LP “God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise.”

As a producer, Leisz has also been the mind (and the ears) behind albums by Matthew Sweet, Rosie Flores, and Lucinda Williams, as well as Dave Alvin’s iconic 1994 album “King of California.”

The Stone Pine Sessions is a concert series focused on great music, up close, for a good cause. Our goal is to bring significant artists together with diverse audiences and bring world-class music back to the big stage in our corner of California.

Less than 50 tickets will be available for this event due to venue capacity and will go on sale at 8pm PST Thursday, May 30th online at www.lompoctheatre.org and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-stone-pine-sessions-featuring-dave-alvin-and-greg-leisz-tickets-901889314217

Each purchaser will be limited to a maximum of 4 tickets. The ticket price is $85 per person. This is a general-admission, seated show.

There will be no tickets available at the door.

Doors will open at 7:30pm, music begins at 8pm.

Stone Pine Hall, a former church building, is located at 210 South H St., next to the Lompoc Museum. Free parking is available in public lots 1 block Northwest of the venue, and accessible parking is available in the lot behind the venue. Stone Pine Hall is ADA accessible.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to restore the Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts, entertainment, culture and education for the community and its visitors.