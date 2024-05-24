Join Us for the May 28 Special Goleta City Council Meeting

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, May 24, 2024 – We hope you will join us for the Special Goleta City Council meeting this Tuesday, May 28, at 5:30 p.m. We encourage you to come in-person to City Council Chambers, watch live, and/or participate via Zoom. Directions for how to do so can be found below. Items on the agenda include:

The City Council will consider funds allocated for childcare initiatives. As part of the two-year budget, Council allocated $50,000 in FY 2023-24 and $250,000 in FY 2024-25 for childcare initiatives. The Human Services Committee (Committee) recently met to consider how to use the FY 23/24 funds, hear two proposals, and make a recommendation to Council. The Committee recommended supporting both proposals with a grant agreement for Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) totaling $46,200 for the Business of Care Program and a grant agreement with United Way totaling $3,800 for the Brighter Futures Childcare Fund, within the focus area of strengthening the childcare sector through business technical training for program owners/directors. Read the staff report at https://tinyurl.com/mc4hm93f.

For the complete May 28, 2024, City Council agenda, go to: https://tinyurl.com/7pb59n69.



How to Participate

Attend In-Person: City Council meetings take place in Council Chambers at Goleta City Hall located at 130 Cremona Drive.

Virtual Participation: Join Meeting Electronically at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qhe075YlRhuvhyHZERsqCQ; Webinar ID: 843 1657 0216; Oral comments during a meeting may be made by electronic participation. Information on closed session is available in the agenda.

Written Participation: If you would like your comment to be distributed to City Council, please submit via email by 12:00 p.m. on the Monday prior to the City Council meeting. Please submit your comment to the City Clerk at: cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. Your comment will be placed into the record and distributed appropriately.

Just Watch: You can watch City Council meetings live on our website in high definition at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas (preferred method) or live on Goleta TV Channel 19. If you miss the meeting, it is rebroadcast on Channel 19 Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and is available to watch at any time on the City website.

Sign up to receive an agenda sent to you via email or text here: https://tinyurl.com/y36ervg4.