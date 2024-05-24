Join Us for the May 28 Special Goleta City Council Meeting
GOLETA, CA, May 24, 2024 – We hope you will join us for the Special Goleta City Council meeting this Tuesday, May 28, at 5:30 p.m. We encourage you to come in-person to City Council Chambers, watch live, and/or participate via Zoom. Directions for how to do so can be found below. Items on the agenda include:
- The City Council will discuss work priorities and adopt the Annual Work Program for Fiscal Year 2024/25 for the Neighborhood Services Department. The purpose of this workshop is to update the Council on existing work commitments and to provide the Council with an opportunity to discuss work priorities for the Neighborhood Services Department for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as propose and consider ideas for new work projects. The Work Plan also summarizes work and accomplishments for the past fiscal year and lays the groundwork for the Department budget. View the staff report, Annual Work Program, and presentation here: https://tinyurl.com/2722ck39. This item was originally scheduled for the May 7, 2024, Council meeting.
- The Council will also discuss work priorities and adopt the Annual Work Program for Fiscal Year 2024/25 for the Public Works Department. The Annual Work Program provides a regular, structured mechanism to allow the Council to review and discuss the work commitments and staffing resources of the Public Works Department, as well as consider new projects. It also lays the groundwork for the Department budget. The staff report, Annual Work Program, and presentation are available at https://tinyurl.com/avtb92d2. This item was originally scheduled for the May 7, 2024, Council meeting.
- The City Council will consider funds allocated for childcare initiatives. As part of the two-year budget, Council allocated $50,000 in FY 2023-24 and $250,000 in FY 2024-25 for childcare initiatives. The Human Services Committee (Committee) recently met to consider how to use the FY 23/24 funds, hear two proposals, and make a recommendation to Council. The Committee recommended supporting both proposals with a grant agreement for Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) totaling $46,200 for the Business of Care Program and a grant agreement with United Way totaling $3,800 for the Brighter Futures Childcare Fund, within the focus area of strengthening the childcare sector through business technical training for program owners/directors. Read the staff report at https://tinyurl.com/mc4hm93f.
For the complete May 28, 2024, City Council agenda, go to: https://tinyurl.com/7pb59n69.
How to Participate
- Attend In-Person: City Council meetings take place in Council Chambers at Goleta City Hall located at 130 Cremona Drive.
- Virtual Participation: Join Meeting Electronically at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qhe075YlRhuvhyHZERsqCQ; Webinar ID: 843 1657 0216; Oral comments during a meeting may be made by electronic participation. Information on closed session is available in the agenda.
- Written Participation: If you would like your comment to be distributed to City Council, please submit via email by 12:00 p.m. on the Monday prior to the City Council meeting. Please submit your comment to the City Clerk at: cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. Your comment will be placed into the record and distributed appropriately.
- Just Watch: You can watch City Council meetings live on our website in high definition at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas (preferred method) or live on Goleta TV Channel 19. If you miss the meeting, it is rebroadcast on Channel 19 Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and is available to watch at any time on the City website.
Sign up to receive an agenda sent to you via email or text here: https://tinyurl.com/y36ervg4.
