Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association Awards over $230,000 in Scholarships

The Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association is pleased to announce that we awarded 72 scholarships this year. The Alumni Association is one of the oldest in the state of California and over the past 49 years the Alumni Association has given out over $2 million in scholarships to SBHS seniors and alumni.

The SBHS Alumni Association awards two different scholarships: 47 scholarships this year went to graduating seniors and 25 “Always a Don” scholarships to SBHS alumni who are continuing their education. Scholarships are funded by SBHS alumni in memory of classmates, family members, favorite teachers, and by graduating classes. Funds left to the Alumni Association by ex-principal Claud Hardesty round out the monies used for scholarships. This year’s scholarships total over $230,000

We held our annual scholarship awards ceremony on campus on May 19 and wish our recipients well as they begin their educational journey beyond Santa Barbara High School.

If you are an SBHS alum and are interested in contributing to a scholarship please donate on the alumni website (sbdonsalumni.com) and if you would like to start a new scholarship, contact treasurer@sbdonsalumni.com.