Lately there’s been this rumbling that it’s a Christians duty to vote in the U.S. November election. Duty? Duty to who? Jesus? God? Not likely! The U.S. Constitution does not mention the Bible, God, Jesus, or Christianity, and the First Amendment clarifies that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” The Bible also makes no mention of the U.S. Constitution. So this nonsense that it’s a Christian’s duty to vote, or vote a certain way, is just that: Nonsense!!

Here is a hypothetical question.

“Hello, Pastor John! I have been struggling with the question lately about whether or not a Christian who lives in a free society is obligated to vote. God commands us to submit to governing authorities (Romans 13:1), to pray regularly for them (1 Timothy 2:1–2), and he gives us an allowance for civil disobedience in rare cases when it is necessary (Acts 5:29). But if, in a given election, the choices boil down to options I feel no strong conviction toward, or if the election comes down to an option of the ‘lesser of two evil’ choices, do Christians have the choice to simply not vote at all? In my circles, this does not seem to be an option for a faithful believer. I’ve been told that this would amount to neighbor neglect on my part. Would it?”

Pastor John’s reply:

“Obedience to earthly rulers is relative; obedience to Jesus is absolute. That’s our goal: Make God look glorious in this land where we live temporarily as aliens and sojourners. Christians are a holy nation called the church — God’s own possession. And therefore, as a holy nation, we are sojourners and exiles in every other nation on the planet, including America. Or to say it another way, we are God’s slaves — meaning we are owned by him and responsible ultimately to him alone, not any man. You are a chosen race (Christians), a royal priesthood, a holy nation. Let that sink in: a holy nation, and that’s not referring to any earthly nation. That’s Christianity.”

“If there is a duty of being Christian, it’s to always try to do good. Voting is one form of doing good. It is one kind of good deed. We hope — by voting for worthy, competent, wise, honest candidates — that the common good will come to more people. That’s our goal. But I don’t think it follows from any biblical truth that voting is an absolute duty for Christians.”

Wiser Christians would believe that voting in America is a God-given right, but not a God directed duty. While simultaneously being a citizen of the United States, voting is a responsible duty, but not a requirement.