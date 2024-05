Memorial Day remembrance of the KIAs from my unit when I served as a patrol leader. My combat Regiment was D-5/12,199th Light Infantry Brigade, (Redcatchers), in Vietnam, 1968/69: Potter, Wesley R.; Rivera, Euclides; Knutson, Vernon G.; Hahn, Harlan L.; Nickens, James; Gomez-Badillo, David. Over the course of that long war, 756 Redcatchers gave their lives.

