One805 Announces Kelly Loggins as its 2024 Heart of the Community Award Recipient

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA, June 10, 2024 – One805 announces Grammy-winning recording artist Kenny Loggins as its 2024 Heart of the Community Award recipient. The award recognizes individuals who have shown outstanding dedication to giving back to the community. Prior recipients have included Kevin Costner, and One805 founding board member Alan Parsons.

Kenny Loggings will receive the award on-stage at the One805Live! Fall Concert on September 20, 2024 at Kevin Costner’s oceanside estate in Summerland. The concert will headline Pink and Dallas Green (City and Color), performing as the duo You + Me.

Proceeds will benefit Santa Barbara County First Responders. Funds will go toward emergency life-saving equipment, disaster preparedness, and 24/7 accessible mental wellness services for all Santa Barbara County Fire Departments.

Kenny Loggins has sold more than 25 million albums and has won two Grammy Awards. In addition to his string of successful recordings, both solo and as a member of the famed duo Loggins & Messina, Loggins was the first major rock star to dedicate himself to recording music for children and families. Loggins’ remarkable career also garnered him the nickname of “The King of Soundtracks” for his work with Footloose, Top Gun and Caddyshack. He has rocked stages worldwide, and also been an active member of the Santa Barbara community, having mentored 30 talented teen musicians and hosting a benefit concert for Unity Shoppe and The Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theatre Scholarship Fund. Now, he has generously agreed to support Santa Barbara’s First Responders by performing at One805LIVE! 2024.

Tickets for the One805Live! Fall Concert are now available at One805.org.

About One805 In the aftermath of the Thomas fire and subsequent mudslides “One805” was created, hosting the largest non-profit event in Santa Barbara History – The Kick Ash Bash! It brought together actors, entertainers, singers, performers, and most of all, our community in a spirit of healing. First Responders and their families were treated to an amazing day where we were able to put the tragedy behind us. Thanks to the efforts of many, over $2 million was raised to provide counseling support to First Responders and purchase equipment to directly support victims of the tragedy.

All who would like to contribute to One805 to assist our local First Responders may do so at One805.org. Please know that 100% of all contributions go to first responders and related supportive services.Visit www.One805.orgfor more information and to make a donation.