Welcome to the Independent’s annual Best of Santa Barbara® issue. This is the time of the year when we publish what you, our readers, have voted for what you think are the most wonderful things about Santa Barbara. For almost 40 years, we have asked you to vote on everything from the best place to buy doughnuts to the best place buy a mattress. From the best pediatrician to the best dog groomer. And you have answered the call. YOU VOTED!



Now the results are in. More than 387,000 votes. Our staff has tallied it all up, photographed and interviewed the winners, and put it all together for all of us to be reminded just how amazing Santa Barbara really is.



And this is also the time of the year that we, the staff of the Independent, thank all of you who voted. We owe this issue to you.



Thank you, and we hope this issue convinces you that voting is a great thing to do!