Single Lane on San Marcos Pass Opens

As of about 8 a.m. this morning, Caltrans announced that one lane of State Route 154 reopened. Traffic signals are in place to allow traffic to go through in one direction only, in turns on the green light, between San Antonio Creek Road and Painted Cave Road.

Crews from Caltrans, CalPortland Construction, and Drill Tech remain in the other lane of the San Marcos Pass, working to stabilize the shoulder and repair the landslide under the road. A completion date for those repairs is unknown.

Traffic is expected to be highly delayed and slow. The alternate route is Highway 101.