Single Lane on San Marcos Pass Opens

Crews Continue to Work to Stabilize State Route 154

By
Thu Jul 04, 2024 | 8:23am
Travelers can once again continue through the 154, but only one lane at a time. | Credit: Caltrans District 5

As of about 8 a.m. this morning, Caltrans announced that one lane of State Route 154 reopened. Traffic signals are in place to allow traffic to go through in one direction only, in turns on the green light, between San Antonio Creek Road and Painted Cave Road.

Crews from Caltrans, CalPortland Construction, and Drill Tech remain in the other lane of the San Marcos Pass, working to stabilize the shoulder and repair the landslide under the road. A completion date for those repairs is unknown.

Traffic is expected to be highly delayed and slow. The alternate route is Highway 101.

Crews are actively working to complete repairs to get the San Marcos Pass completely open.
Thu Jul 04, 2024 | 18:11pm
