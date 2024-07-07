Evacuations Ordered on Figueroa Mountain Road in Lake Fire

[Update: July 7, 2024, 1 p.m.] A Red Cross evacuation shelter has opened in Solvang at the Veterans Memorial, 1745 Mission Drive. As well as refuge, water, snacks, and meals are available. Evacuees are reminded to take with them medications, extra clothes, bedding, hygiene supplies, important documents, and necessities for children, infants, and other family members.

[Original Story] An evacuation order went out for parts of Figueroa Mountain Road around 1:40 a.m. on July 7 as the Lake Fire grew overnight to the southeast. The evacuation zone is between the Grass Mountain Trailhead (5380 Figueroa Mountain Rd.) to the Sawmill Basin neighborhood to the east, including the Figueroa Campground and Tunnel Road.

Roads leading to Figueroa Mountain through Los Padres National Forest are also under emergency closure:

Happy Canyon Road at the forest boundary

Foxen Canyon Road at Zaca Station Road and Alisos Canyon Road

Figueroa Mountain Road at Midland School

The fire had grown to 13,264 acres at the time of the evacuation order, according to Calfire. While the fire is staying within its original footprint, it reached some of the Forest Service’s long-lease cabins below Figueroa Campground. Three were damaged or destroyed, Los Padres spokesperson Andrew Madsen said, and they were unoccupied. Bulldozers were coming in to remove rocks that had rolled into the road, delaying inspections.

Farther to the west at the Figueroa Mountain Fire Station, “There was a pretty good little fire fight up there last night,” Madsen said. Firefighters were able to defend the station successfully. The homes on Tunnel Road were also spared as the fire steered around them, he said. All residents were evacuated.

About 16 helicopters had worked the fire yesterday, alongside 10 fixed-wing aircraft. Retardant laid down on the northwest side of the fire formed an anchor point where fire crews were working to establish a containment line.

U.S. Forest Service Operations Section Chief Rick Marinelli delivers the morning update. | Courtesy USFS

Operations Section Chief Rick Marinelli with the U.S. Forest Service said the work was also concentrated on areas to the south of the fire. “Crews are working to keep the fire spread away from the southwest and the communities in this area,” Marinelli said during an update this morning.

Overnight, the heat eased just a notch to less than 90 degrees. Humidity values rose into the double digits and were at 20 percent as the sun rose through the marine layer that had rolled in. The winds were expected to swing around the compass points again, but should stay low, Madsen said. “The grass is burning hotter and faster,” he said of the day facing firefighters, “and we’ve got a good load of grass out there.”

An evacuation warning remains in effect for Figueroa Mountain Road to the Chamberlin Ranch to the west. Residents of areas between Zaca Lake Road, Foxen Canyon Road, and south of the Sisquoc River are also warned that an evacuation order may be made if the fire moves toward them. Go to ReadySBC.org to stay current.