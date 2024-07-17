Living
Foxen Canyon Wine Trail Event Shopping Event Moved to Buellton Location

Makers Market Crawl at Vega Vineyard & Farm July 20-21

Wed Jul 17, 2024 | 12:00pm
An assortment of artisan goods will be on sale at the Makers Market | Photo: Courtesy
Crafts are part of the Makers Market Crawl | Photo: Courtesy

Due to the ongoing Lake Fire, the first of what they hope will be more Foxen Canyon Wine Trail Makers Market Crawl has been moved to Vega Vineyard & Farm in Buellton this weekend, July 20-21.

Produced in collaboration with Kelly Fiore of Pop Up Project — a Santa Ynez–based event planner known for creating dynamic community gatherings that feature an eclectic mix of makers, musicians, chefs, creatives, and entrepreneurs — guests are invited to shop from over 30 vendors each day. There will also be  delicious food and wine, crafty DIY activities on site, complimentary crafts for the kids, and the opportunity for kids of all ages to feed the farm animals.

Vendors cater to diverse interests including children, pets, culinary, wellness, and sustainability.

Vega Vineyard & Farm is located right off the 101 freeway in Buellton, at 9496 Santa Rosa Rd. The beautiful property also has tractor trailer rides, a petting zoo, and a new kids area that is launching this weekend. The Makers Market Crawl takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but reservations for dining are highly recommended.

Wed Jul 17, 2024 | 21:00pm
