Santa Barbara Police Nab Suspect After Hit-And-Run Accident

The Santa Barbara Police made a significant arrest early Saturday morning, just after 4 a.m., following a traffic collision at the intersection of Calle Cesar Chavez and East Yanonali Street.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Jehosafat Ocampo of Lompoc, according to police spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale, appears to have sped through the intersection, striking a crossing pedestrian and smashing into a building on the other side of the curb. A gas meter ruptured in the process caused a significant gas leak that mandated an emergency shut-off and several roadway closures. Police state Ocampo fled the area and was later located by officers.

The pedestrian was taken to Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries and is anticipated to make a full recovery. Ocampo was arrested and booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including felony hit and run (injury), felony driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended license. His bail was set at $100,000. The investigation is ongoing at this time.