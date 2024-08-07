The Right-Wing Revolution in the United States

The United States is in the midst of a right-wing revolution being carried out by our Supreme Court, the Republican Party, right-wing “think tanks” and media silos, and a coalition of racists and Christian Nationalist voters. It’s critical to understand that either not voting in November, or voting for a third-party candidate is not just a vote for Trump, but for the revolution.

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump, which thankfully was not successful, and President Biden stepping down and elevating Vice-President Harris have done nothing to change the fact that we are in the midst of this revolution.

The revolution has a manifesto and an agenda, Project 2025. Its goals include: eliminating the checks and balances created by the Constitution in favor of expanded presidential power, purging the government of apolitical civil servants replaced by personnel “vetted for conservative values,” ending greenhouse gas (GHGs) reporting, abandoning diplomatic security alliances, slashing the Department of Justice and dismantling the FBI, and “replacing their traditional independence from political pressure with fealty to the administration,” ending reproductive freedom and creating the “Department of Life,” eliminating LGBTQI and transgender rights, and ensuring that “any critical race theory or Diversity Equality and Inclusion (DEI) narratives would be grounds to terminate government employees.”

Trump, even though his officials and associates wrote significant parts of Project 2025, denies knowing what it is. At the same time, he repeatedly advocates for its elements to become part of his second-term agenda. Perhaps more alarming, however, is that the Supreme Court has already carried out significant parts of Project 2025’s revolution.

SCOTUS: granted unprecedented presidential immunities not in the Constitution (Trump v. United States), ended the constitutional right to abortion (Dobbs v. Jackson), replaced government agency health and safety expertise with judicial analysis (Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo), and ended affirmative action in college admissions (Harvard and SFFA v. UNC).

It’s not coincidental that SCOTUS’s Republican-appointed 6-3 conservative majority has carried out significant portions of Project 2025. This revolution has been in the works for a long time, consciously supporting revolutionary MAGA justices with lifetime appointments and no oversight to the Supreme Court.

The Republican Party is equally part of the revolt. One hundred and seventy-seven Republican members of Congress are election deniers, saying Trump won the 2020 election. Even more frightening is that both the current Speaker of the House and past Senate Majority Leader have abused their power, and broken their oaths to the Constitution, in furtherance of the revolution.

The Speaker of the House, second in line to the presidency, appeared at Trump’s N.Y. criminal trial and criticized it as politically motivated by the Biden administration, which of course it was not. Mitch McConnell, as Senate Majority Leader, led 43 Republicans in voting to acquit Trump on his indictment of insurrection charges saying: “President Trump is still [criminally]liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen, He didn’t get away with anything.”

McConnell also ushered through the appointment of Justice Kavanagh, and then put off a hearing on Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court, saying a year before the 2016 election was too close for a hearing. He then rammed through Amy Coney Barrett while voting for the 2020 election was taking place, leading to SCOTUS being able to carry out the 2025 agenda.

Trump, the oldest person ever to run for the presidency, has put a young revolutionary clone one heartbeat away from the White House. Vice-President nominee J.D. Vance has lauded the 2025 revolutionary manifesto and written a forward to a forthcoming book about it. He blamed Trump’s assassination attempt on the Democrats.He’s endorsed people who believe that the U.S. government should be replaced by a monarchy. He is an election denier saying he would not have certified President Biden’s election, and a staunch anti-LGBTQI and anti-abortion advocate.

The revolution has a media broadcasting voice in Fox News and the right-wing media propaganda machine. It has an army that violently stormed the Capitol on January 6th to stop the certification of Biden as president. And it has “foot soldiers” committed to the revolution.

Seventy-four million Americans (47% of the popular vote) voted for Trump in 2020. They became a cult and will vote for him in 2024 regardless. Before Kamala Harris became the Democrat’s nominee, more than 40 percent of voters said they would consider voting for a third-party candidate in 2024, and voter research predicted that between 145 and 150 million people would not vote because they disliked both Trump and Biden.

Biden had 81 million (51% of the popular vote) votes in 2022. Kamala Harris has both the skills and experience to not only galvanize these voters but to restore the Obama coalition (Never Trumpers, women, minorities, and young people). The race for the White House is no longer between two old men. It’s now between a senile old man who routinely confuses names, and rambles about replacing military leaders with NASCAR drivers and football coaches, hails the fictional killer and cannibal Hannibal Lecter, and talks about batteries, sharks, and electrocutions, and a Vice-President, former senator, and attorney general of the largest state in the Union.

There are signs that Vice-President Harris has already overcome Trump’s lead in Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, and Wisconsin, and is tied with Trump in Georgia. Kamala Harris has both the skills and experience to carry the Democratic standard. She also can defeat Donald Trump, become our first women president, and put him in our “rear view mirror”; if we #voteharris on November 5.