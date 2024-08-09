The Repercussions of Clearing Homeless Camps

Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order to immediately clear homeless encampments across California has already begun to take effect in Santa Barbara County, causing significant harm to individuals who are already vulnerable and suffering.

While the intent to address health and safety issues is understandable, the execution of this order is causing severe repercussions far worse than people surviving without a place to call home.

The forced removal of encampments, often with minimal notice, disregards the dignity and well-being of our most vulnerable community members. These sweeps expose them to increased risks, including becoming victims of crime, losing vital documents such as IDs, birth certificates, and social security cards, and losing sentimental personal property. Moreover, these actions sever the crucial ties between the unhoused and outreach workers who have been diligently working to get them document-ready and guide them through the necessary steps to secure housing.

Many of these individuals have no alternative places to go, and the threat of fines or incarceration exacerbates their plight while overburdening our already strained justice system. This approach is not only inhumane but also costly and ineffective in ending homelessness.

It Is crucial to highlight that providing permanent housing for these individuals is more cost-effective in the long run. Numerous studies have shown that stable housing, coupled with supportive services, significantly reduces the financial burden on public systems such as health care, emergency services, and law enforcement. The “Housing First” approach has proven to be more humane, economically viable for communities and has more successful lifelong outcomes.

Santa Barbara County, along with San Luis Obispo County, is currently grappling with the complexities of addressing homeless encampments in areas like the Santa Maria Riverbed. Despite the $6 million grant aimed at cleanup efforts, coordination challenges and the lack of adequate shelter beds remain significant hurdles. Furthermore, the recent Point-in-Time Count indicates a rise in homelessness across the county, underscoring the urgent need for more comprehensive support systems. More affordable housing is the number one solution in ending homelessness.

In Santa Barbara, recent sweeps at Pershing Park and Dwight Murphy Field have drawn criticism for displacing people without providing adequate housing alternatives. City officials have expressed concerns about the long-term impacts of such actions on both the homeless population and the broader community. This is part of a broader trend, as seen in San Diego’s controversial ordinance banning camping in certain public spaces.

Governor Newsom’s administration has invested billions in tackling homelessness, yet the crisis persists. Instead of punitive measures, we urge the state to focus on sustainable solutions that prioritize housing and comprehensive support services. The current strategy risks further marginalizing those who are already struggling while being less cost-effective than providing permanent housing solutions.

We call on the U.S. Department of Justice to review our concerns and consider the human rights implications of these policies. We urge you to advocate for more compassionate and effective approaches to ending homelessness in California. Emphasizing the long-term economic benefits of permanent housing solutions over temporary encampment sweeps is crucial. Building affordable homes or repurposing vacant buildings is key to ending homelessness.

As a community, we must ask ourselves: If we wouldn’t want such measures imposed on us, why should we impose them on others?

Gina Rodarte Quiroz is a board member of the Committee for Social Justice and Continuum of Care, and works with numerous other organizations.