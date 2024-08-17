Vicki Ben-Yaacov: My Priorities as a School Board Member

After careful consideration, I have decided to run for re-election to the Goleta Union School Board (GUSD). I am grateful for the community’s support, which has resulted in my running unopposed in this election. This unique opportunity allows me to concentrate on our educational goals rather than divert my efforts to campaigning. However, I believe it’s important to communicate my priorities to our community, as achieving many of these goals will require more than just the efforts of our incredible staff. We need our community to be part of the larger movement for the health and well-being of our children. I am focusing on several key areas where I am committed to advocating for and making meaningful contributions to the well-being of our students.

Students’ Mental Health

Currently, schools nationwide are facing an increase in students’ behavioral and mental-health challenges. In December 2021, USA Surgeon General Dr. Murthy declared youth mental health a national crisis. Locally, we have experienced an uptick in incidents related to students’ behavioral challenges on campus, with concerns about mental health increasing even among our youngest students.

In the latest CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data for 2021, 42 percent of high school students felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row that they stopped doing their usual activities. This issue is particularly pronounced among teenage girls. While this data only surveyed high school students, we are noticing similar signs emerging in our elementary schools. This is a societal issue, and schools are on the front line.

I believe that to tackle this issue, schools cannot address it alone, nor can parents. Over the past few years, GUSD has implemented a Social Emotional curriculum, hired more behavior specialists, onsite psychologists, teachers on special assignments, paraeducators, and playground supervisors. We have also increased training to support behavior issues on campus. However, speaking with parents and teachers, it appears our schools are facing overwhelming challenges that, despite our efforts and resources, continue to escalate. To tackle this problem, I believe we need to take a broader approach from multiple directions. Here is my plan on tackling this issue:

A Comprehensive Technology Management Plan: In today’s interconnected world, technology is essential in education, with every curriculum and assessment now integrating with digital tools. It’s crucial to determine how we incorporate technology in classrooms, emphasizing its strategic use to enhance learning experiences while safeguarding the social skills development of elementary school students. We must prioritize activities that encourage face-to-face interactions and collaborative learning. To achieve this, we will need to carefully select curricula, provide ongoing professional development for educators, ensure the privacy and security of student data, and regularly monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of our technology guidelines.

Social Emotional Learning: While GUSD has implemented Social Emotional Learning, there is ongoing work to enhance its effectiveness. Teachers have reported anecdotally that the curriculum’s tools help students calm their minds and improve focus. However, more detailed data is needed to understand varying levels of behavioral issues and effective intervention strategies. While supporting students through their challenges, I also want to emphasize that it’s crucial to help our children learn compassion and accountability while also cultivating resilience to manage daily stress and life’s challenges. These are essential skills to foster positive relationships, develop meaningful connections with others, and contribute to a kinder and more supportive community.

Community Outreach: Many studies consistently highlight the rising prevalence of smartphones and social media among children, correlating this trend with the mental-health crisis. We’ve received numerous incident reports both on and off campus regarding social media misuse; many students in lower grades have social media accounts unknown to their parents. Strengthening our outreach in the community is essential to raise awareness and assist parents in ensuring internet safety at home. We need to engage parents through workshops and informational sessions focusing on internet safety, responsible technology use, and fostering social skills development at home. Collaboration with parents will reinforce consistent messages regarding appropriate technology usage.

Education Excellence

In 2023, GUSD launched a literacy program that prioritized teacher training and providing supplementary instructional materials rooted in the Science of Reading. Additionally, GUSD has been implementing assessment tools to diagnose students’ basic literacy skills, enabling us to identify individualized intervention needs. Our most recent test scores have indicated significant growth, particularly among the Latino student group. While we continue to improve students’ basic language skills, we must ensure that those who have already met the standards or are higher achievers continue to progress. This entails developing instructional materials that are both engaging and challenging for students at all proficiency levels.

Addressing mathematical advancement is another priority of mine. While our schools have made significant strides in improving math scores, there is still considerable progress to be made. In my other role, I have had the opportunity to collaborate with many junior high school math teachers to support students who are struggling in math. This has given me valuable insight into the challenges teachers and students face. In junior high school math classes, I’ve noticed significant gaps in students’ math skills, with many lacking basic arithmetic skills and number sense.

The vast achievement gap inside the classroom also poses a significant challenge for teachers. Addressing diverse learning needs in a single classroom, where some students may be proficient while others struggle with the most basic concepts, makes it nearly impossible for teachers to effectively differentiate their teaching methods.

Proficiency in elementary school math is crucial for success in junior high school math and beyond. Not mastering basic math facts before tackling algebra is similar to reading a chapter book while having to sound out every word. Therefore, it is my goal to ensure that students achieve fluency in math facts before completing elementary school. We also need to ensure the high achievers remain engaged and challenged by providing advanced coursework, enrichment activities, and opportunities for exploration to foster their continued growth and enthusiasm for mathematics.

In addition to promoting literacy and math initiatives, I believe a robust STEAM program is crucial for engaging and inspiring our young learners. GUSD is the first district in Santa Barbara County to establish a partnership with Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, offering a comprehensive STEAM program to all K-6 students. Every student in GUSD now has the opportunity to engage in activities such as designing a light sculpture, coding Arduino, building mechanical arms, and more. With the support of DPEA, I envision GUSD developing a flagship STEAM program that seamlessly integrates with our science, math, and literacy curricula. I am committed to advocating for our schools to achieve this goal.

Sustainability

In the post-COVID world, with a rising youth mental-health crisis and state budget deficit, sustainability seems to take a back seat in terms of priority. However, climate change remains a continuing threat to future generations, and supporting our students for climate resilience should always be a top priority.

In the last few years, every facility update has prioritized climate resilience. We have replaced roofs to enhance insulation, maintaining cooler indoor temperatures during hot weather, and installed new HVAC systems to ensure better air quality in our classrooms. We also collaborate with community partners, like Explore Ecology, to offer gardening programs at each school site. Our solar installations are strategically placed to provide additional shade for student activities, and we have a long-term vision of planting more trees with the support of our community partner, Your Children’s Trees. Thanks to our amazing staff’s creativity and pursuit of grants for electric buses and interest-free loans for installing solar panels, GUSD is on its way to becoming carbon neutral.

The GUSD food service department has worked diligently to reduce single-use plastics. Kellogg School, with its dedicated parents and staff, has successfully cultivated a school culture that prides itself on environmental stewardship. It became the first school in GUSD to completely replace single-use plastics, estimated to save 54,000 plastic sporks from landfills annually. My goal is to use Kellogg School as a model from which other schools can learn, and to find a way to expand these efforts to every school in GUSD.

Fiscal Responsibility

The California state budget deficit has added significant pressure on schools, leading to budget cuts for most school districts. As we navigate these financial challenges, my decision-making process focuses on maximizing available resources to minimize impacts on student learning and development, while recognizing the potential for educator burnout and increased stress levels. To mitigate these effects, it is crucial to leverage local resources and community partnerships effectively. By collaborating with local organizations and stakeholders, we can provide additional support to educators, alleviating their workload and enhancing their focus on student success despite fiscal constraints. We need to leverage data and gather feedback from all stakeholders to ensure sustainable practices, minimize disruptions, and foster open communication and collaboration with teachers and staff. This approach will help us address concerns effectively and maintain our commitment to educational excellence.

Being on the Goleta Union School Board has been the most humbling experience. The complexity of school governance and every challenge we face is multifaceted, making it the most complicated job I have ever undertaken.

I am trained as an engineer and scientist, and I thoroughly enjoy problem-solving. My professional background has taught me that to solve any problem, the first step is to identify the root causes, and that’s where data becomes invaluable. In education, the most challenging aspect is gathering the right data and analyzing it properly, as there are numerous variables that are sometimes impossible to isolate. When I am tasked with making tough decisions, I adhere to two guiding principles: what does the data indicate, and how will this decision impact all students?

I am hopeful that as we recover from the post-pandemic era, we can put all our effort into prioritizing students’ wellbeing. Together, we can ensure that our students not only recover from the challenges of the past but also emerge stronger and more prepared for the opportunities ahead.