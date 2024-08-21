Active Aging
2024 Edition
Inspiration and Services for
Santa Barbara Seniors
By Indy Staff | August 22, 2024
If there’s one thing we have in common, it’s that we’re all getting older. Especially here in Santa Barbara County, where by the year 2030, one in four of us will be over the age of 60, up from the historical average of one in 10.
The people and services highlighted in the following pages are reminders that seniors aren’t outliers but part of our core community, just as deserving of attention and appreciation as the younger whipper-snappers out there. And more often than not, they have better stories to tell.
Thanks for reading.
— Tyler Hayden
You must be logged in to post a comment.