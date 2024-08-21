Cover Story By | Wed Aug 21, 2024 | 9:00pm

Active Aging 2024 Edition

Inspiration and Services for Santa Barbara Seniors

Active Aging
2024 Edition

Inspiration and Services for
Santa Barbara Seniors

By Indy Staff | August 22, 2024

If there’s one thing we have in common, it’s that we’re all getting older. Especially here in Santa Barbara County, where by the year 2030, one in four of us will be over the age of 60, up from the historical average of one in 10.

The people and services highlighted in the following pages are reminders that seniors aren’t outliers but part of our core community, just as deserving of attention and appreciation as the younger whipper-snappers out there. And more often than not, they have better stories to tell.

Thanks for reading.

— Tyler Hayden

Testaments to Midlife Excitement

New Santa Barbara Podcast Celebrates
Middle-Agers’ Passions and Adventures

Seventy-Seven and Still Surfing with Style

Mostly Retired Architect Andy Neumann Rides the Long Wave of Life

Don’t Drive and Need a Ride?

Community Partners in Caring Has You Covered

Could Carp Finally Get a Community Center?

Seniors Rally Support at Rods and Roses Parade

UCSB Takes On Father Time

New Center Contributing to Remarkable Advances in Human Longevity

Phil Nigh the Ultramarathon Guy

62-Year-Old Santa Barbara Runner Completes Grueling 100-Mile Race

Meet Sara Macdonald, Volunteer Extraordinaire

You Don’t Need Money to Give Back to Your Community, Says the Low-Income Senior

High Schooler Shares Stories of Senior Citizens
with “Life Stories of Santa Barbara” Video Series

Santa Barbara High Senior Mary Moses’s New Documentaries
Feature Residents of Wood Glen Senior Living

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.