Active Aging

2024 Edition

Inspiration and Services for

Santa Barbara Seniors

By Indy Staff | August 22, 2024

If there’s one thing we have in common, it’s that we’re all getting older. Especially here in Santa Barbara County, where by the year 2030, one in four of us will be over the age of 60, up from the historical average of one in 10.

The people and services highlighted in the following pages are reminders that seniors aren’t outliers but part of our core community, just as deserving of attention and appreciation as the younger whipper-snappers out there. And more often than not, they have better stories to tell.

Thanks for reading.



— Tyler Hayden

New Santa Barbara Podcast Celebrates

Middle-Agers’ Passions and Adventures

Mostly Retired Architect Andy Neumann Rides the Long Wave of Life

Community Partners in Caring Has You Covered

Seniors Rally Support at Rods and Roses Parade

New Center Contributing to Remarkable Advances in Human Longevity

62-Year-Old Santa Barbara Runner Completes Grueling 100-Mile Race

You Don’t Need Money to Give Back to Your Community, Says the Low-Income Senior

Santa Barbara High Senior Mary Moses’s New Documentaries

Feature Residents of Wood Glen Senior Living