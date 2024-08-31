Planned Parenthood’s Stupendous Book Sale!

Just 13 days ‘till Santa Barbara’s grand affair,

Where knowledge and excitement blend in the air.

At the Earl Warren Showgrounds, it’s coming real soon.

This event you’re awaiting will make you just swoon.

September 12 is opening night to behold,

The first pick of the bounty, you can gather like gold.

Then, the 13th to 22nd, we hereby decree,

Free admission, free parking, so come shop care-free.

Planned Parenthood’s Book Sale is yours to explore,

With a plethora of treasures, and choices galore.

Over fifty categories, and prices so low,

From children’s to classics, your libraries will glow.

Hark! Books aren’t the only gems to be mined,

CDs, DVDs, and more, for the entertainment inclined.

Puzzles to challenge, games to delight,

Records to listen to, that’ll make your day bright.

Please share all this news with your kin and your friends,

There will be savings, surprises, and fun without end.

Shop at Planned Parenthood’s Sale, you’ll be doing your part,

And for that we send thanks, straight from the heart.