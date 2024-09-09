This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on September 8, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

I love when houses in my neighborhood are for sale. It gives me a special incentive — and easy access! — to visit the open house and see the action as people tour through. More than a few friendships in the neighborhood have started by me saying to a new neighbor, “Hi, you don’t know me, but I wrote about your house before you stepped foot inside.” Rather than feel creeped out, people usually like it. They love talking about why and how they discovered and fell in love with their new home. The home above, at 1104 Castillo, is up the block from my little cottage. Its on the market, listed by Jedd Hewitt of Epstein Partners, and it’s open today from 1-3 p.m.

In this week’s issue, our Style Specialist Christine Cowles gives us a rundown on seven quick ways to boost your home’s appeal. She calls out picket fences, painted brick, and open shelving in the bathroom or kitchen, as shown above. She also mentions window boxes full of flowers or succulents, which is a quick fix near and dear to my heart. Planting a few perennials can be a super-satisfying home improvement project that doesn’t take up the whole weekend.

In a similar vein, this Washington Post At Home article tackles furniture arranging with advice “like a stager” which resonates with me. You’ll often see me at an open house taking photos for ideas to rearrange my living room or freshen my bedroom decor. One rule that I’ve heard over and over again — which I personally have not mastered — is moving furniture off the walls. My spaces feel too small NOT to have the couch, bed, chairs, etc. in every room up against the walls. Any suggestions?

My newest passion? My passionfruit vine. Meet Poppy, my newest backyard “pet.” I’ve been admiring friends’ vines for years, and enjoying the fruits — literally! — of their labor. So this fall planting season, I’ve cleared a sunny space against the fence, prepared and nurtured the soil, and fastened netting to help the tendrils cling. Poppy has been in the ground for a few weeks now, enjoying frequent watering and our sunny skies. Stay tuned and stay hopeful with me. I’ll keep you posted!

Speaking of fall planting, here’s one more thing to stay tuned for: For our Fall Home & Garden issue, publishing this Thursday, September 12, I got to deep-dive into the story behind one family’s journey from dream to reality as they spent the past five years planning and building their home on the Mesa. Here’s a candid shot of homeowner Brent Baldwin on the left, and photographer Nick Kvistad on the right. I love how their stances mirror each other while they discuss angles and shots before Nick got to work shooting the house. It was a super fun story to write. I look forward to sharing it on Thursday.

There’s plenty to enjoy in this week’s issue, both front and back. And remember, you can wear the paper on your head for a sun hat, or use it as a fan. Stay cool out there!