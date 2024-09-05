Quick and Easy Ways to Boost Your Home’s Appeal

If you’re thinking about selling your home within the next year or so, you’re probably considering making a few updates to the property. Knowing where to invest your time, money and energy can be overwhelming, to say the least. Luckily, real estate marketplace company Zillow recently revealed the top home features that boost daily saves and shares on their platform.

Even better, these improvements don’t require major demolition or renovations, so put your DIY hat on and add these features to your home. Then, wait for the buyers (and offers!) to come rolling in!

Window Box: First impressions matter, so roll out the charm with some window boxes installed on your home’s exterior. Add some freshly planted flowers or succulents and voilà! Homes with a window box can get 48 percent more saves and 52 percent more shares per day on Zillow compared to homes without this feature.

Open Shelving: While adding open shelving in your kitchen or bathroom may take a little bit of work, Zillow notes that homes with this feature get 37 percent more saves and 45 percent more shares per day.

Painted Brick: Even if your home isn’t made of brick, I recommend adding a fresh coat of paint to your home’s interior and exterior. According to Zillow, painted brick can attain 31 percent more saves and 39 percent more shares per day compared to similar homes.

Outdoor TV and Sound System: Boost your backyard appeal by adding an outdoor TV. Homes with this feature can receive 28 percent more saves and 26 percent more shares per day, while properties with outdoor sound systems can get 18 percent more saves and 19 percent more shares per day.

Picket Fence: Once again, exteriors and first impressions matter! Welcome potential buyers with charming details, such as a picket fence. This feature can bring 27 percent more saves and 31 percent more shares per day.

Pergola: Indoor/outdoor living is one of the reasons we call the greater Santa Barbara area home, so be sure to play up any outdoor spaces you have. Adding a pergola and fresh landscaping can help potential buyers envision making your backyard their new home. Properties with a pergola can get 20 percent more saves and 24 percent more shares per day.

Fire Pit: Again, adding features that get buyers thinking about family time in the backyard can help your home stand out over others. So, toast some s’mores while waiting for the offers to come in! This project can encourage 19 percent more saves and 23 percent more shares per day on Zillow.

I’d love to see your home updates! Tag me on social media @vacayrentaldesign.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.