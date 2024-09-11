A Very Santa Barbara
Home & Garden, Fall Edition
What to Plant, How to Decorate,
and More from Local Pros
By Sarah Sinclair & Indy Staff
September 12, 2024
Ah, yes. Fall in Santa Barbara. When the leaves blush a gentle crimson and a fresh chill hangs on the air. Err, rather, when late-season heat waves hug us tight and happy sundowners tickle our cheeks….
We may be in the midst of a patented second Santa Barbara summer, but that just means shorter days and cooler temps are right around the corner — the perfect time to plant citrus and hibiscus, get your book nook ready for a winter novel, and pause to spruce up your living space or dive into a full renovation.
Welcome to the Independent’s first-ever Fall Home & Garden issue, a new complement to our regular spring edition. We hope you’ll draw inspiration (and not just envy) from the rich greenery and impeccable interiors on these pages, and use the advice offered by our sources. They’re all local, and they’re all pros.
Stay cool-ish out there.
You must be logged in to post a comment.