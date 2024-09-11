A Very Santa Barbara Home & Garden, Fall Edition

Cover Story By & | Wed Sep 11, 2024 | 9:00pm

By Sarah Sinclair & Indy Staff
September 12, 2024

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom; Nick Kvistad; Courtesy

Ah, yes. Fall in Santa Barbara. When the leaves blush a gentle crimson and a fresh chill hangs on the air. Err, rather, when late-season heat waves hug us tight and happy sundowners tickle our cheeks….

We may be in the midst of a patented second Santa Barbara summer, but that just means shorter days and cooler temps are right around the corner — the perfect time to plant citrus and hibiscus, get your book nook ready for a winter novel, and pause to spruce up your living space or dive into a full renovation.

Welcome to the Independent’s first-ever Fall Home & Garden issue, a new complement to our regular spring edition. We hope you’ll draw inspiration (and not just envy) from the rich greenery and impeccable interiors on these pages, and use the advice offered by our sources. They’re all local, and they’re all pros.

Stay cool-ish out there. 

Find the Sweet Spot for Fall Plants

Terra Sol’s Mike Tully Helps You
Navigate Santa Barbara’s Second Summers

Your Renovation Questions, Answered

From Permits to Paint Choices, There’s a Lot to Consider

A Modern Mesa Home

Earthy and Airy Property with Ocean Views
Invites In Sun and Neighbors

Feng Shui Secrets

Tips for Creating Balance and Harmony in Your Home

The Perfect Book Nook

How to Create Your Ideal Reading Haven

Kevin Reimer Is Santa Barbara’s Rare Fruit Man

Downhill Skateboard Champ Turns Obsession to Growing Crazy Fruits
atop Santa Marcos Pass

