A Very Santa Barbara

Home & Garden, Fall Edition

What to Plant, How to Decorate,

and More from Local Pros

By Sarah Sinclair & Indy Staff

September 12, 2024

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom; Nick Kvistad; Courtesy

Ah, yes. Fall in Santa Barbara. When the leaves blush a gentle crimson and a fresh chill hangs on the air. Err, rather, when late-season heat waves hug us tight and happy sundowners tickle our cheeks….

We may be in the midst of a patented second Santa Barbara summer, but that just means shorter days and cooler temps are right around the corner — the perfect time to plant citrus and hibiscus, get your book nook ready for a winter novel, and pause to spruce up your living space or dive into a full renovation.

Welcome to the Independent’s first-ever Fall Home & Garden issue, a new complement to our regular spring edition. We hope you’ll draw inspiration (and not just envy) from the rich greenery and impeccable interiors on these pages, and use the advice offered by our sources. They’re all local, and they’re all pros.

Stay cool-ish out there.

Terra Sol’s Mike Tully Helps You

Navigate Santa Barbara’s Second Summers

From Permits to Paint Choices, There’s a Lot to Consider

Earthy and Airy Property with Ocean Views

Invites In Sun and Neighbors

Tips for Creating Balance and Harmony in Your Home

How to Create Your Ideal Reading Haven

Downhill Skateboard Champ Turns Obsession to Growing Crazy Fruits

atop Santa Marcos Pass