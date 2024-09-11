Your Renovation Questions,

Answered

From Permits to Paint Choices,

There’s a Lot to Consider

By Laura Gransberry | September 12, 2024

Credit: Courtesy

Home renovations can be exciting but sometimes overwhelming. As an interior designer specializing in these projects, I’ve gathered answers to the most common questions to help you navigate yours with confidence.

How much will it cost? Renovation costs in Santa Barbara County can vary significantly depending on the project’s scope, materials used, and specific home features. I recommend including a 25-30 percent contingency in your overall budget to cover additional costs arising from unexpected issues.

How long will it take? The length of a renovation depends on its complexity and the quality of your design and contractor team. Larger projects take more time to complete. For example, a three-bedroom, two-bath home might take six to 12 months, while smaller remodels like a kitchen or bathroom could take three to six months. Moving walls, utilities, or adding square footage will extend the timeline.

How do I avoid a money pit? If you’ve ever seen the film The Money Pit, you might be wary of buying a fixer-upper. It’s true that older homes often have unforeseen problems, but there are steps you can take to avoid costly surprises. Ensure the property is properly inspected. Plan for some inevitable hiccups. And build in an even bigger contingency budget.

What does a full-home renovation entail? In a typical full-home renovation, every surface is updated in some way. For example, we may be gutting the bathrooms and kitchens, but the bedrooms are also getting fresh paint, new millwork, and updated flooring. When you walk through a fully remodeled house, it should feel as if every detail was considered.

Credit: Courtesy

What about permits? Permits are a wild card, especially in Santa Barbara. Here are a few tips: 1) Choose your home wisely. The house you select in the “find and buy” stage can significantly impact the number and type of permits required. 2) Start early. Talk to your contractor well in advance about the permitting process to learn how it will affect the project timeline.

How do I make all the choices? Paint, flooring, tile, etc.? The sheer number of choices needed in a renovation can be overwhelming. Even for a single bathroom remodel, there are hundreds of decisions to make. A designer can help guide you through the process. If you decide to do it on your own, start with one key element — such as tile, flooring, or fabric — to build your vision around. Each new choice you make needs to complement the colors and styles of what you have already selected.

How do I hire a contractor? Do I need a designer? Start talking to people and interviewing the contractors and designers who come up consistently. Referrals are invaluable, especially if you have seen their work and love the finished product. Hiring a designer is one of the smartest moves you can make. There is a reason professionally planned homes stand out and fetch higher asking prices.

How do I get the best return on my investment? The best return is a fully renovated home that looks and feels flawless, with everything fitting together perfectly. If you aren’t ready for a complete overhaul, projects like kitchen remodels, bathroom upgrades, and outdoor living spaces are ideal. You can always tell when corners are cut, so hire the best team you can. A good contractor and designer will help you get there, and it’s worth every penny.

Laura Gransberry is a Santa Barbara–based interior designer, specializing in helping clients find renovation-ready properties and transform them into magazine-quality homes. She writes a monthly column for the Independent‘s Real Estate section and can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on Instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit lauragransberry.com to learn more.