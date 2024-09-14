Review | ‘Abbott Elementary’ Has Laughs That Pay Off with Substance

Abbott Elementary has done it again. Season three was a hit, with its dry and witty humor, drama, and exploration into the life of an elementary school teacher. Starring show creator Quinta Brunson as second-grade teacher Janine Teague, Abbott Elementary and the cast have won multiple awards already including Golden Globe Best Television Series in 2023 and a Peabody Award for its representations of teaching inequity.

Though a bit shorter with 14 episodes, the season dives into all of the main characters by exploring their relationships with one another and their lives outside of work. A mockumentary styled show that takes place in an elementary school adds a new perspective to previous favorites in the genre such as The Office and Parks and Rec. But what Abbott Elementary does differently is make the problems that the characters deal with, feel more real and home hitting. Gregory Eddie’s (Tyler James William) pointed stare into the camera also never gets old.

Since the show’s beginning, Abbott Elementary has done a good job of showing the hard work of elementary school teachers but also their struggles as teachers and as people. The setting of an underfunded public elementary school with a predominantly Black student population is generally representative of thousands of elementaries schools across the nation. Season three however, had more acknowledgement of teacher burnout through Janine’s new accepted position. Her struggles trying to implement new ideas into Abbott Elementary and greater absence from on-screen allowed the show to dive deeper into the other characters.

Principal Ava’s (Janelle James) character saw a huge jump in development from previous seasons where her laid-back character provided plenty of comic relief amidst her sarcasm and lack of enthusiasm to do anything school related. Her selfishness was funny, but to see the change in Season three was rather refreshing, especially in the moments where she stands up for Janine.

Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) becoming roommates was not on my “Abbott Elementary S3 predictions.” But after their respective relationship break-ups, the two found that living with one another was an unexpected solution.

The final two episodes of the season were the moments everyone was waiting for: after two seasons of slow burn romance, Janine and Gregory finally taking a big step together. The penultimate episode at the playground was both silly and touching with the teachers of Abbott Elementary and their rival school competing in a relay race through the playground all while Gregory is trying to find the “right time” to talk to Jeanine.

The final scene when Gregory closes the door on the camera, makes eye contact with the audience through the door window before flicking the blinds shut had me on the edge of my couch, my roommate and I sharing excited screams.

The refreshing balance of character development amidst brewing trouble at the school puts Abbott Elementary in the running for Outstanding Comedy Series this year at the Emmy Awards. The characters are so loveable and memorable with their quirks and witty one-liners and the slow burn is to die for.