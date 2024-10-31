News
Public Safety

Two-Vehicle Fire Reported at Figueroa Street Parking Structure

Fire Crews Quickly Knock Out Fire in Crowded Lot on Halloween

Thu Oct 31, 2024 | 1:01pm
Santa Barbara city firefighters put out a car fire on the roof of the library parking structure. | Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

As black smoke billowed into downtown Santa Barbara, fire crews battled a fire in two vehicles atop the library parking structure on East Figueroa Street. The flames were out after 10 to 15 minutes, by around 12:45 p.m., while the street below was closed to traffic.

One engine arrived to the scene, and within minutes a two-man crew was working to contain the fire, which appeared to have originated with a black Toyota RAV4 parked on the upper level of City Parking Lot 7. Flames spread to a Subaru Outback parked directly next to the burning SUV, though firefighters were able contain the fire before it spread to any other vehicle.

One man, whose car was nearly burned in the fire, was able to give his keys to firefighters, who moved his vehicle safely away from the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Thu Oct 31, 2024 | 22:15pm
