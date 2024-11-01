Robert Taylor says it well in his “A Livable Future Is on the Ballot”: We are at a critical juncture for the future of our planet. Most countries of the world recognize the severity of the climate crisis and the need to urgently take action to reverse it. While most citizens of the U.S. are concerned about climate change, many of our leaders are not. Addressing climate change should be a bipartisan effort, yet many Republican members of Congress incredibly still deny that there is human-caused climate change and oppose policies to address it.

During the last four years, a slim Democratic majority and a Democratic president passed the Inflation Reduction Act, achieving the first significant U.S. progress toward slowing the climate crisis. We need to continue that work in the next four years, and on this critical issue, we need to elect Democratic leaders. They have earned our votes.