As the reality of a second Trump administration takes hold, I know there is a great deal of fear, sadness, anxiety, and panic.

I understand.

I’m here today to reassure you that in California, progress will prevail.

No matter who is in the White House, no matter who holds control of Congress, in California we will keep moving forward.

In California, we will choose calm over chaos.

Fact over fiction.

Belonging over blame.

Unity over division.

“Us and we” over “I and me.”

It’s why we’re the fifth largest economy in the world. Not in spite of our commitment to workers, consumers, and the environment, because of it.

Because we’re the largest and most diverse state in the nation.

Because we believe in the power of inclusivity.

Because we believe in truth over lies. Hope over hate. Light over dark.

Because we believe in looking forward.

It’s who we are in the Golden State. It’s in our DNA. Nothing and no one can change that.

As Attorney General, I’ll continue to use the full force of the law and authority of this office to address injustice.

To stand up for all people, especially those who have long been overlooked and undervalued.

To safeguard reproductive rights.

And advocate for more housing — especially more affordable housing for lower and middle-income families just trying to get by.

I’ll continue to take on greedy corporate giants and fight for more affordable gas, groceries, and everything in between.

I’ll continue to defend our world-renowned natural resources and protect them for generations to come.

Continue to fight for clean water to drink and clean air to breathe.

Continue to crack down on illicit guns on our streets and get fentanyl out of our neighborhoods.

Continue to fight for workers.

I’ll continue to protect, defend, and serve every single Californian. No matter your politics.

I’m here to ensure every person — no matter how they look, how much money they make, where they’re from, who they love, how they identify, or how they pray — can pursue their version of the California Dream.

A fair wage and good benefits.

A safe and affordable place to live.

Affordable and accessible health care.

Good schools to send our kids to.

Safe neighborhoods to raise our families.

That’s my promise to you, no matter who is in the White House.

We’ve been here before.

We lived through Trump 1.0.

We know what he’s capable of.

We know what plans he has in store.

The silver lining is just that: we know.

We know to take Trump at his word when he says he’ll roll back environmental protections, go after our immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities, attack our civil rights, and restrict access to essential reproductive care.

Which means, we won’t be flat-footed come January.

You can be sure that as California Attorney General, if Trump attacks your rights: I’ll be there.

If Trump comes after your freedoms: I’ll be there.

If Trump jeopardizes your safety and well-being: I’ll be there.

California DOJ did it before and we’ll do it again.

During the last Trump administration, California DOJ fought to stop illegal rollbacks and proposals that would’ve harmed the well-being, health, safety, and civil rights of our people and of people across the country.

That would have caused irrevocable damage to our environment.

No matter who is in charge of the federal government…

No matter what the incoming administration has in store … California will remain the steadfast beacon of progress it has long been.

A constant, unwavering, immoveable force to be reckoned with.

We’ll continue to be a check on overreach and push back on abuse of power.

Be the antidote to dangerous, extremist, hateful vitriol.

Be the blueprint of progress for the nation to look to.

Remember: in moments of chaos in D.C., you can always look to California for calm resolve.

California leaders across the state are ready to stand arm-in-arm.

Governor Newsom and every single Constitutional Officer;

Senator Padilla and Senator-elect Schiff;

Democratic members of Congress;

Pro Tem McGuire, Speaker Rivas, and the California Legislature;

Mayors, supervisors, and city councilmembers from San Francisco to San Diego are ready to fight for our California values.

For our people. For our environment.

For progress and justice.

And as necessary, we’re ready to take on the challenges of a second Trump Administration — together.

While a great deal of change is on the horizon…

California’s path to progress remains full steam ahead.

It may not always be linear. Progress so rarely is.

It zigs and zags. Takes frustrating detours. Inches forward and backward and forward again.

The detours and setbacks don’t define our progress.

Our commitment to forward momentum defines our progress. Defines us.

It’s what we do next that will define us.

If you’re feeling despondent today, remember that you’re not alone.

In California, we’re not looking back. We’re not moving back.

We’re California! We’ll meet any challenges head on and rise to the occasion.

As is so often said, as California goes, so goes the nation.

In the days and months and years to come, all eyes will look west.

In California, they’ll see: we’re still moving forward.