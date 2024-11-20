In reporting on a November 6 Instagram post by the owner of Crushcakes, The Independent neither reprinted, nor accurately summarized the content of Shannon Gannon’s post. Here is the post, verbatim:

“If you voted for a convicted rapist, a known racist who led an insurrection and wants to take away the rights of women, LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities, then Crushcakes is not for you.”

Donald Trump was never convicted of rape. He also enjoys and welcomes widespread support from legislators, businesspersons, and voters of all races. He was an early, vocal supporter of gay people, and has appointed women to several high-level cabinet positions.

The post also featured a picture of a cake adorned with what are clearly miniaturized versions of male sex organs. The center of the cake featured the admonition, “Let Them Eat Dicks,” which, according to Gaston, was “representative of her feelings” toward those who voted for the president-elect.

None of this would seem to epitomize the “peace” or “love” The Independent contends is consistent with her business’ slogan; Gaston clearly doesn’t champion inclusivity, nor does she respect, welcome, or tolerate viewpoints that differ from her own. Rather, her language and actions are inflammatory, derogatory, and alienating to large numbers of people, including more than half of the nation’s electorate.

It is just this sort of behavior on the part of those who identify with the left-servile marginalization of those they disagree with, preaching tolerance while being grossly intolerant, and claiming to support democracy while rejecting (and, not infrequently, threatening to subvert) its outcome — that has caused a large number of people to defect from them.

If Donald Trump ever visits Santa Barbara, he should stop by Crushcakes to personally thank Gaston. Not only has she reassured many that their vote for Trump was well-placed, people such as she are why they voted for him in the first place.