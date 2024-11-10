Crushcakes & Café Offers Up Its Cafe As a Post-Election Safe Space in Santa Barbara, Sparking Online Controversy 

The morning of November 6 found Santa Barbarans, at least more than 60 percent who cast votes for Kamala Harris, in a nightmarish haze from the shock of Donald Trump’s re-election.

Many turned to social media to release their thoughts of frustration or attempt to share messages of hope that maybe after these next four years, the American people would elect someone dedicated to protecting reproductive freedom, social services, and the environment. Most businesses stayed noticeably quiet online.

Crushcakes & Café was one of few businesses in Santa Barbara that took to social media to communicate their ongoing commitment to making customers feel safe and comfortable inside their bakery after November 6 and beyond.

Days prior, Crushcakes showed support online for the Harris Walz ticket, but their history backing Democratic candidates and the rights of marginalized communities dates back to when they opened in 2008.

“I identify as queer, four out of five of my kids identify as queer, and one of my children is Black,” said owner Shannon Gaston. “I’ve never hidden who I was.”



A post on Crushcakes’ Instagram account on November 6 showed an image of the exterior of their Anacapa Street location and a caption stating: “[I]f you need a safe, comfortable space to be and maybe just have a cup of coffee, we got you. And aren’t going anywhere.”



Comments on the post, which have now been disabled, were immediately hostile, Trump-supporting, and angry at Crushcakes for expressing the need for a safe space during this time when those who voted for Trump were celebrating. But for Gaston, sharing these thoughts online was consistent with posts she’d made over the years as well as with Crushcakes’ slogan, “Peace, Love, Food.”



On November 7, Gaston made a follow-up post featuring an image of a cake that had been made for a bachelorette party months prior. The cake had “Let Them Eat D*cks” spelled out in black frosting, with phallic shapes piped onto the cake around the words. Gaston found the photo slightly humorous and also representative of her feelings. The now-deleted post addressed the angry commenters who disagree with the cafe’s values, encouraging them not to visit the cafe that stands by the rights of marginalized people.



Then came the Instagram comments, filled with hateful messages from users lashing out at the bakery for voicing their political stance online. Others reached out to Gaston directly with personal attacks and threats to harm the business. In response, Gaston notified police to watch the business overnight in case someone might vandalize the cafe.



“Your nerves are on edge, and you’re wondering who’s going to come into the door,” said Gaston of the threats.



While the public outcry following Gaston’s post was unprecedented, this isn’t the first time the bakery, known for its gay pride cookies and “Vote” cupcakes has faced political backlash. In 2020, the posting of a “Black Lives Matter” sign painted by Santa Barbara-based artist Michael Matheson outside their location on Anacapa sparked verbal harassment towards Gaston and vandalism, with someone spray painting a swastika and “All Lives Matter” on the sign. The morning after the vandalism, the spray paint was cleaned off, and Crushcakes went back to selling their signature cupcakes.



Since the election-related Instagram posts, things have been busy at Crushcakes’ two locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Their phones have been consistently ringing with people on the other line ready to hurl obscenities. Yet inside and at the cafe tables outside, it’s a different scene with community members showing up to support Gaston and her staff by enjoying baked goods and other selections from the menu.



“We’ve just been kind of rolling with it,” Gaston said of the controversy.



Some dissenters have called upon the closure of the business for its fight for women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and Black lives. As stated in their Instagram post, Crushcakes isn’t going anywhere. While they plan to take a step back from social media for the foreseeable future, their kitchens stay up and running. The cupcakery’s form of resistance is its very existence.



“I want to feel safe, and I want my staff to feel safe,” said Gaston. She noted the majority of her staff also identifies as queer. “We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing, serve delicious food, and keep on showing up for our community.”