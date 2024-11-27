Santa Barbara Thanksgivings over the Years 

Thanksgiving is the day set aside to celebrate the best parts of being human. We gather with loved ones and express our gratitude for the simplest pleasures of life: companionship, kindness, a bounty of food, and a spirit of generosity that extends beyond our own dining room tables.

Here in Santa Barbara, our local publications have celebrated the giving heart of this community for more than a century. Included here are advertising and article excerpts from the Morning Press, along with vintage artwork from the time. Enjoy this look at the past and remember the words of Henry David Thoreau: “I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual.”

Credit: Courtesy Vintage Fine Art

Nothing but Good Cheer

The day, one of our loveliest, passed off very quietly, though everybody seemed to realize the fact that Thanksgiving time had come again. The various churches that held services were well attended in the morning and the afternoon was devoted to bathing, riding, walking and sociable family gatherings throughout the city. There was no disturbance, no drunkenness, nothing but good cheer, which is characteristic of the good citizens of Santa Barbara on a holiday. The business houses were generally closed, and everybody had on their store clothes and were strictly on their good behavior.

Many acts of charity and kindness to the poor were exhibited, and the thoughtful, generous gentleman who sent six sacks of flour to as many poor families, who were actually in want, will ever be held in grateful remembrance by those poor people. This act calls to mind the fact that there are a large number of our citizens abundantly able to give, and that we have many poor, honest, respectable citizens, especially among the Californians, who are actually needy. The Hook and Ladder Company’s ball at the City Hall, closing the festivities of the day, was enjoyed by about forty couples until a late hour, and was a success both socially and financially. —November 30, 1877

Credit: Courtesy Vintage Fine Art

Joyously Happy Orphans

It was in very truth a day of thanksgiving for the little orphans of St. Vincent’s institution. They had a dinner at 11:30 a. m., as good as they could have wished for. It was supplied by big-hearted Nat Stewart, that terrible man who puts people in jail when he has to, and who does all sorts of kindly and charitable things because he likes to. He had given the Slaters of Charity in charge of this splendid institution carte blanche to provide for the children, who number 100, as good a Thanksgiving dinner as they could get up, and all at his private expense. The feast was provided, and it was a noble one. Turkey, with cranberry sauce, pumpkin and mince pies, and every other feature suitable for a Thanksgiving dinner, and plenty of it, served to fill the hearts of the children with delight and their stomachs with food fit for the gods, in response to the children’s clamorous invitation, Sheriff Stewart was on hand for a while during the famous repast, and he was able to see with what joyous gratitude his generous benefaction was received by the little ones who know no home other than St. Vincent’s. Nat Stewart’s Thanksgiving dinner to St. Vincent’s has now reached the status of an annual event, he having performed the same godly act of charity toward this orphanage on Thanksgiving of last year.

[Click to enlarge] A collection of newspaper ads for Thanksgiving happenings in the Santa Barbara area. | Credit: Morning Free Press

Day’s Observance Away from Home

Credit: Courtesy Vintage Fine Art

At the Detention Home a pleasing feast was spread and offered to the occupants in the kindliest spirit of the matron, Miss Annie McCaughey. It was much enjoyed, and it made happy all who partook of the good things provided. The County Hospital inmates had a substantial feast of roast pork, pumpkin pie and many other good things, with turkey for the invalids. Jailer Janssens, at the county jail, provided his prisoners with a repast that was calculated to make them, at least for a time, forget their troubles, and to think that, although a jail is not a good place in which to abide, there are worse jails than that of Santa Barbara County. Twenty-five inmates were served with roast pork and apple sauce, baked potatoes, mince pie, fruits, nuts, coffee and other good things.

At the Recreation Center

Miss Margaret Baylor, superintendent of Recreation Center, kept open house there throughout the day and evening, and many of the city people and a large number of strangers called to see the unique and admirable place of assembly that has already added no little to Santa Barbara’s fame for progress in the acquisition of new and approved features of civic improvement. The strangers were given particularly cordial welcome, and many were their expressions of appreciation of the pleasing attentions paid them and of keen admiration for the many excellent features of this useful and beautiful institution. —November 27, 1914

Cheri Rae is a longtime neighborhood advocate and the author of A String of Pearls: Pearl Chase of Santa Barbara. She is a board member of the Pearl Chase Society, and the longtime editor of the society’s newsletter “The Capital,” where this article first appeared. Email Cheri at pcs@pearchasesociety.org or visit pearlchasesociety.org.