A roadside fire in western Goleta was reported on Sunday afternoon. | Credit: S.B. County Fire/Pulsepoint

[UPDATE: Dec. 1, 2024, 6:30pm] The fire was out by 1:37 p.m., and the railroad tracks reopened, Karen Cruz-Orduña reported, public education officer for County Fire. The fire was caused by a campfire that flared into the brush near Las Armas Road; no injuries were reported.

[ORIGINAL STORY] A vegetation fire along the 101 southbound in Goleta near the Winchester offramp was spotted around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. Santa Barbara County Fire crews are on scene.

California Highway Patrol officers reported the smoke was heavy enough to block the slow lane of traffic and that the train tracks are closed.

This report will be updated as information comes in.

