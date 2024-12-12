New Order, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Go-Go’s, Devo and More to Play the 2025 Cruel World Festival

Garbage, shown here at the Santa Barbara Bowl on June 7, 2023, will play at the 2025 Cruel World Festival | Photo: Carl Perry

Shining a spotlight on alternative rock, new wave, post-punk, and goth rock from a wide range of artists, the Cruel World Festival returns to Pasadena on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Brookside at The Rose Bowl. The highly-anticipated single day festival features headlining performances from New Order and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, alongside legendary acts The Go-Go’s, Devo, Orchestral Manoeuvres in The Dark, Death Cult, Garbage, Madness, ‘Til Tuesday, She Wants Revenge, Alison Moyet, and many more!

‘Til Tuesday, whose lead singer Aimee Mann played at the Santa Barbara Lobero this fall, will be performing for the first time in 35 years with its original members. Cruel World marks the final stop of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ North American The Wild God Tour in support of their highly-acclaimed 18th studio album Wild God. The festival also celebrates a long-awaited reunion of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honorees The Go-Go’s.

The bill for the 2025 festival also features ACTORS, Blancmange, Buzzcocks, Chelsea Wolfe, Clan of Xymox, DECEITS, Depression Sonora, Kite, Light Asylum, Madness, Mareux, Midge Ure, N8NOFACE, Nation of Language, Provoker, She Past Away, Social Order, Stereo MC’s, and Wisteria, among others.

The inaugural Cruel World Festival was originally set for 2020, but actually took place for the first time in 2022 because of the COVID pandemic.

The Go-Go’s in 2008 | Photo: Ron Baker, Wikimedia Commons

Morrissey headlined the first edition in 2022, which had over 25 artists/bands on the lineup. Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, the Psychedelic Furs, and the Church were the other top-liners. Siouxsie and Iggie Pop were the headliners in 2023, with other topliners including Billy Idol, Love and Rockets, Adam Ant, Echo & The Bunnymen, and The Human League, among others. Last year’s Cruel World Festival featured Duran Duran, Blondie, Adam Ant, Simple Minds, and Soft Cell, among others.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which takes place on May 17, 2025. For more information on the Cruel World festival, lineup, and pass options, please visit CruelWorldFest.com.