Regarding “Filthy Ralph’s,” I want to add that the Ralphs’s store on Carrillo Street is not only dirty outside but also in the check-out registers, either with check-out assistance or the self-check-out.

The places where we put the groceries are always dirty, and nobody ever wipes them before the next client. In the self-check-out there is a person to help with any issues that clients might have when checking out items, but they never clean the glass that clients use to scan the items.

I have been there several times and have asked them to wipe them, but sometimes I am the one wipe them myself. Stores like Gelson’s, Whole Foods, and Bristol Farms always care about these details.