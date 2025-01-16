Bill Frisell with his Good Dog group | Photo: Portland Jazz

First things first: There can be no pretense of business as usual on the national/global stage, and especially in Southern California at the moment. Waves of shock, sadness, and compassion go out to all affected by the horrific firestorm situation around Los Angeles.

We are bracingly reminded of the fragility of our relationship to the natural order, not to mention our species’ culpability in making that relationship all the more fragile. But on the human level, our hearts and minds struggle to grasp the emotional, personal, and existential toll the still-ongoing fire threat poses. So far, Santa Barbara has been spared. Key phrase, “so far.”

Distracted and distraught as we are, collectively, culture and the arts carry on and can provide some escape and balm. This weekend’s welcome escape route — Mozart, and lots of it. Kicking off the New Year and its mid-season roster, the Santa Barbara Symphony (SBS) is throwing itself into a “Mozart Marathon,” an ambitious weekend which has only recently become even more ambitious.

Whereas its November program consisted of just one Sunday afternoon performance — a memorably brilliant French program led by pianist/conductor David Greilsammer — this weekend’s Mozart menu features two separate programs on Saturday and Sunday. Music director Nir Kabaretti will lead the orchestra in such beloved purposes as “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (with Jessica Guideri as soloist), the “Haffner” Symphony, Piano concerto No. 23 in A (with Natasha Kislenko at the keyboard), and more.

A late breaking announcement now finds the plot intriguingly thickening, to include a dramatic historical element directed by former Ensemble Theater head Jonathan Fox, narration by actor Tim Bagley, and for proper stage feng shui, era-sensitive aspects of Euro-decor.

Regarding the factor of “all who are affected” by the fires, that segment has a direct link to our symphony, well populated with gifted musicians from L.A. Their commutable gig and eagerness to be dedicated to the SBS operation is a boon to the 805 classical cause. The musical community down south has been notably affected, especially given the concentration of musicians based in Altadena, and many who have lost homes there. (Among those with local connections was Marko DeSantis, of Popsicko fame, whose family’s house was destroyed.)

The term “thoughts and prayers” may have been debunked in certain quarters, but it seems more than appropriate at this time and in this regional place.

More “This Just In News” Fit to Print

Wadada Leo Smith | Photo: Michael Jackson

Our area’s jazz harvest keeps getting better and brighter, as happened with last week’s reports of new bookings deserving our attention and calendar-marking. Most pressingly, the great yet humble guitar/music hero Bill Frisell is finally returning to the Lobero Theater, on May 15, with his Good Dog group, bringing pal pedal steel-and-more player Greg Liesz, bassist Tony Scherr, and drummer Kenny Wolleson. Frisell’s past Lobero shows have demonstrated an unusually high degree of artist/venue symbiosis, and it’s a thrill to see him heading back to Canon Perdido.

Another present legend on the jazz and new music front, trumpeter/composer/conceptualist Wadada Leo Smith, makes a special appearance in Ojai on February 15 at the Red Canteen in Matilija, presented by the Ojai Music Festival. Smith, who for a time lived in Piru and taught for years at CalArts, is a MacArthur Grant “Genius,” and highly-regarded straddler of jazz/new music worlds, who appeared in a captivating duo concert with Vijay Iyer at the Iyer-directed 2017 Ojai Festival.

In Ojai next month, Smith will present the world premiere of his new trumpet and string quartet work. Full title, resplendent with evocative inferences and social awareness, as is his wont: String Quartet No. 19, Central Park: Seneca Village NYC, a Paradise: the Hallett Nature Sanctuary, The Women’s Rights Statue; and The Egyptian Obelisk in Central Park NYC.

TO-DOINGS:

(L-R) Dan Tepfer and Emi Feguson | Photo: Courtesy of Camerata Pacifica

In the good and bad news departments of an especially dense and get-out-of-the-house worthy week ahead, the legendary American pianist Garrick Ohlsson had to cancel his Lobero concert and west coast tour due to illness. However, there are temptations aplenty to roll us out of our few weeks of homebody-ness, including a Baroque-bedecked Camerata Pacifica program at Hahn Hall (Friday, January 17),a welcome return of stellar soprano Julia Bullock, last blowing us away with her take on Messiaen’s Harawi last fall and now performing with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment at the Lobero (Tuesday, January 21), and a return of the luminously fine Miró Quartet at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on Sunday afternoon. (See overview story here).



On rockier turf, do consider sliding over from the Symphony’s Saturday night Mozart soirée to SOhO to catch a late-night set by perky-punky-smirky locals made/making good Nerf Herder, a show opened by Ridel High and guests TBA.