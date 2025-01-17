MOXI Runway Exhibit Opens Inside Santa Barbara Airport Terminal

Travelers at the Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) now have an opportunity to explore the new MOXI Runway Exhibit, a new interactive space created in collaboration with MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation. The open area by Gate 2 and the Mamava nursing pod has been transformed into a colorful corner that features three different hands-on activities. The free exhibit is accessible for any passengers waiting for their flight or just arriving in Santa Barbara. It’s perfect for any younger children eager for something hands-on while also engaging them in basic science learning and discovery.

With support from the Audacious Foundation, FUSE Connect, and Visit Santa Barbara, the museum and airport have established a partnership that works both to expand learning across Santa Barbara through play-based STEAM learning experiences.

The space is inspired both by MOXI’s colorful and hands-on approach to learning and the airport itself. Passengers can try out the Airplane Color Mixing Wheel, inspired by the museum’s own giant color mixing wheel. Natural light from the open window behind the wheel makes the overlapping colors more vibrant. Running along the walls are the Talk Tubes, which allow people to talk to one another from one end of the pipe to the other without having to raise their voice. Finally, the large Tactile Marble Wall by the windows can create a number of unique patterns with the embedded marbles.

Along with the three interactive activities, the installation has a wide view of the airport gates and the runway for viewers to enjoy.

The small exhibit is just the start of the museum and airport collaboration. MOXI and SBA are already planning a rooftop exhibit later this year, which will continue to expand free access to science learning and interactive activity at the airport.