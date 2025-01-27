Effects of Vandenberg Launches on Local Area

I understand the need for rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base for defense purposes, but the recent increases and proposed further increases in the number of launches for commercial purposes are a serious problem in my view.

A recent article noted that of Vandenberg launches “roughly 15 percent carry satellite payloads with immediate and obvious national security applications. The rest appear to be more commercial in scope.”

Effect on Structures: I live in an old redwood farmhouse near Jalama Road that was built in 1910. The house is right under the flight path of the rockets, and it rattles loudly during both the launches and sonic booms. After every launch, my pictures are crooked on the walls. On one occasion, a large and historical family painting from the 1800s fell off the wall and ripped irreparably. Also, new cracks seem to be appearing in the plaster of the walls.

Effect on Historical Buildings: Based on my personal experience, I am concerned about the effect of launches on the structural integrity of local historic buildings, several of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Point Conception Lighthouse (1856), the Spanne House (1875), the Lompoc Museum (1910), La Purisima Mission, Lompoc Veterans’ Memorial Building (1936), San Julian Adobe, other local adobes, and more may be vulnerable to damage.

Effect on Domestic Animals and Wildlife: It is quite clear due to their agitated behavior that my dogs, cats, horses, and cows are terrified by the launches. The animals sense each one even before I do. My chickens also make a terrible racket during a launch.

Judging by the effect that launches, as well as sonic booms, have on domestic and farm animals, I believe that they must be harmful to local wildlife, including ground dwelling animals such as the American badger, which is a species of special concern in California. Also, foxes and all mammals that have burrows and dens.

Vandenberg has a history of protecting the threatened western snowy plover and the endangered California least tern during the nesting season. I suggest that studies should be conducted on the effects of launches on these two species. Effects on other birds that reside in the area, including our protected golden eagles, should also be investigated.

The Central Coast is part of the Pacific Flyway, one of four critical North American bird migration routes from Alaska to Patagonia in South America. It is a route for at least a billion birds each year. Studies associated with the Florida space program suggest negative effects on migratory bird populations.

Our area is part of the California Floristic Province, one of 36 Global Biodiversity Hotspots. This is a huge reason why activity at Vandenberg that negatively affects animals and plants should be avoided. The hotspots represent just 2.5 percent of the earth’s surface and are places where success in conserving species can have an enormous impact in securing our global biodiversity.

I suggest that an extensive study is needed to determine the effects of launches on a diversity of wildlife species, including mammals and birds.

Effect on Sleep Patterns of Residents: Launches that take place at night are incredibly disruptive to sleep patterns for all residents ranging from babies and school age children to working people and the elderly. It would be much better if launches were confined to daylight hours.



