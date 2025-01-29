Ready to Sell Your Home? How to Choose the Right Listing Agent

By Summer Knight

2025 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Selling your home is one of the most significant financial decisions you’ll make, and finding the right real estate professional to guide you through the process is key. To help you navigate this important choice, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has published a consumer guide featuring ten essential questions to ask when selecting a listing agent.

As the 2025 President of the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®, I’m sharing these valuable questions with you to ensure you feel confident and empowered when choosing an agent to sell your home.

1. Are You a REALTOR®?

Not all real estate agents are REALTORS®. When you work with a REALTOR®, you’re working with a professional who adheres to a strict Code of Ethics designed to protect and promote your interests as a client. This ethical foundation ensures you receive service rooted in integrity and trust.

2. What Services Do You Provide?

Selling a home is a complex process, and your agent should handle key aspects like marketing your property, managing showings, negotiating offers, and guiding you through the closing process. Understanding the scope of services your agent will provide is essential.

3. Are You Familiar with My Local Market?

Local expertise is a valuable asset when selling your home. An agent familiar with our area can offer unique insights into neighborhood trends, pricing strategies, and buyer behavior. This knowledge can significantly impact your home’s success in the market.

4. What’s in the Listing Agreement?

Your relationship with your agent begins with a listing agreement, a contract that outlines their responsibilities, the agreed-upon sale price, and their compensation. Remember, agent commissions are fully negotiable, so don’t hesitate to discuss terms that work for you.

5. How Did You Determine the Suggested List Price?

Setting the right asking price is crucial to attracting buyers and maximizing your return. Your agent should provide a detailed market analysis and explain their pricing recommendation to ensure it aligns with current market conditions.

6. How Will You Market My Home?

Marketing is key to reaching potential buyers. From listing your property on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) to using social media, online platforms, and traditional advertising, your agent should have a clear strategy to showcase your home effectively.

7. What Can Attract Buyers?

Agents can use various strategies to make your home more appealing, such as offering compensation to buyer agents or providing seller concessions. These approaches can make your property stand out and encourage competitive offers.

8. What Should I Do to Prepare My Home?

To make a strong impression, your agent might recommend repairs, upgrades, or staging techniques. These steps can enhance your home’s appeal and attract serious buyers.

9. How Will You Vet Buyers?

Screening potential buyers is critical to avoid delays or complications. Your agent should ensure that prospective buyers are financially prepared by verifying pre-approval letters or reviewing cash offers.

10. Can You Provide References?

The best way to gauge an agent’s expertise is to hear from past clients. Ask for references to learn about their experience, approach, and success rate.

These questions are designed to empower you as a seller and help you find an agent who will be the right fit for your needs.

As always, the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® is here as a resource for our community. With the right preparation and guidance, you’ll be well on your way to a successful sale.

For more information or to connect with a REALTOR® in Santa Barbara, feel free to reach out at www.sbaor.org. We're here to help.

Summer Knight is a Santa Barbara native and top producing Realtor at Sun Coast Real Estate. Summer has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for over 20 years and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Summer at 805-886-1261 or summer.k.knight@gmail.com.