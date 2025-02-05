Santa Barbara County Seeking Public Input on New Parks and Trails 

Does Santa Barbara County need more dirt?

Right now, the county’s Parks Division is seeking public input on its parks, trails, and recreation, and the vision for the future of its outdoor spaces.

The public will have the opportunity to comment on the county’s draft Recreation Master Plan, which assesses the need for more outdoor recreation and will guide the development of facilities and programs to meet that need.

“The goal of the Recreation Master Plan is to enhance the quality of life and leisure experience for Santa Barbara County residents of all ages,” according to the county’s webpage.

Posted on January 10, the plan outlines a 20-year vision to enhance the county’s parks, trails, and recreational facilities in unincorporated communities — including capital improvements, funding strategies, and amendments to zoning ordinances. The county is also preparing a program environmental impact report to assess potential environmental impacts.

On Thursday, February 6, at 5 p.m., County Parks is holding a virtual meeting to present the project and receive input on the scope of the environmental issues to be addressed in the plan’s environmental impact report. Click here to join Thursday’s meeting. Comments will be due by Monday, February 24.

411

Review the Draft Plan here: sbcrecplan.com

Submit comments by email or mail by 5 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2025:

Email: RecPlan@countyofsb.org

Mail to:

Jeff Lindgren, Deputy Director

Santa Barbara County Parks Division

123 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101